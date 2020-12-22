17:21 | 22.12.2020

Insights on the Oilfield Drilling Derrick And Mast Market 2020-2024: COVID-19 Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2024 – Technavio

The oilfield drilling derrick and mast market is expected to grow by $ 5.42 mn, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.

The increase in oil and gas E&P activities is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the adoption of alternative energy sources will hamper the market growth.

Based on the application, the onshore segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Oilfield Drilling Derrick And Mast Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 35% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The US and Canada are the key markets for oilfield drilling derrick and mast in North America.

Companies Covered:

Chengdu Zhonghang Machinery Co. Ltd. Drillmec Spa FABTECH International Ltd. Lee C. Moore, A Woolslayer Co. MHWirth AS National Oilwell Varco Inc. Schlumberger Ltd. Superior Derrick Services LLC Tri-Service Oilfield Manufacturing Ltd. TSC Group Holdings Ltd.

Market ecosystem Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2019 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments Comparison by Application Onshore – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Offshore – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography Market drivers Market challenges Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview Vendor landscape Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors Chengdu Zhonghang Machinery Co. Ltd. Drillmec Spa FABTECH International Ltd. MHWirth AS National Oilwell Varco Inc. Schlumberger Ltd. Superior Derrick Services LLC Tri-Service Oilfield Manufacturing Ltd. TSC Group Holdings Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations

