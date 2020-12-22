|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
17:21 | 22.12.2020
Insights on the Oilfield Drilling Derrick And Mast Market 2020-2024: COVID-19 Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2024 – Technavio
The oilfield drilling derrick and mast market is expected to grow by $ 5.42 mn, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.
Drillmec Spa
FABTECH International Ltd.
Lee C. Moore, A Woolslayer Co.
MHWirth AS
National Oilwell Varco Inc.
Schlumberger Ltd.
Superior Derrick Services LLC
Tri-Service Oilfield Manufacturing Ltd.
TSC Group Holdings Ltd.
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Value chain analysis
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by Application
Onshore – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Offshore – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Application
Geographic comparison
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Market positioning of vendors
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
