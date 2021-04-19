12:11 | 15.12.2021

Insights on the Power Monitoring Global Market to 2027 – Featuring ABB, Accuenergy and Eaton Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Power Monitoring – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Power Monitoring estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $869.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR

The Power Monitoring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$869.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$435 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.

Services Segment to Record 4% CAGR

In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$389.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$509.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$318.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.5% CAGR through the analysis period.

Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories COVID-19 Outbreak to Dent Market Prospects in the Immediate Term What the Stock Market Tells About the COVID-19 Impact is Simple: Maintaining Growth in These Unprecedented Times is Challenging An Introduction to Power Monitoring Products and Services Power Monitoring Products and Services: Current Market Scenario and Outlook Recent Market Activity Power Monitoring Hardware: Largest & Fastest Growing Category Power Monitoring Software Continues to Make Robust Gains Sustained Demand for Power Monitoring Services While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Extend High Growth OpportunitiesCOVID-19 Pandemic Set to Dent Economic Growth Across All Regions Competitive Scenario: A Fragmented Marketplace

Growing Energy Efficiency Needs amid Escalating Energy Costs Creates Fertile Environment for Power Monitoring Solutions Market Reducing Carbon Emissions – Right Time for Energy Efficiency Solutions The World is Wasting More Energy than It Uses Even as Global Leaders Strategize to Reduce Carbon Emissions & Climate Change. The Time is Now Right for Energy Efficiency Solutions Emphasis on Curbing Carbon Emissions Accelerates Deployments Focus on Improving the Electrical Infrastructure Reliability Builds Market Momentum Manufacturing & Process Industry: Major Consumer Industry 4.0 to Steer Next Wave of Growth Sustained Opportunities in Utilities & Renewable Energy Sectors Rising Investments on Smart Grids Accelerates Market Adoption Novel Opportunities Identified in Renewables Sector Developments in Smart Water Management Industry Augur Well Power Monitoring Systems Come to the Fore to Resolve Critical Power Needs of Data Centers Electric Vehicle Charging Stations: New Growth Vertical IoT & M2M Communication Summon Broad-based Modifications in Power Monitoring Technology Academia Embraces Power Monitoring Technology to Push Energy Efficiency

