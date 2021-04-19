|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
12:11 | 15.12.2021
Insights on the Power Monitoring Global Market to 2027 – Featuring ABB, Accuenergy and Eaton Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Power Monitoring – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Power Monitoring estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Accuenergy Ltd.
Albireo Energy, LLC
Eaton Corporation Inc.
Emerson Electric Company
Fluke Corporation
Fuji Electric FA Components & Systems Co., Ltd.
GE Grid Solutions
Greystone Energy Systems Inc.
Littelfuse, Inc.
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Omron Corporation
Rockwell Automation, Inc.
Samsara Networks, Inc.
Schneider Electric SE
Siemens AG
VaCom Technologies
Veris Industries
Yokogawa Electric Corporation
World Market Trajectories
COVID-19 Outbreak to Dent Market Prospects in the Immediate Term
What the Stock Market Tells About the COVID-19 Impact is Simple: Maintaining Growth in These Unprecedented Times is Challenging
An Introduction to Power Monitoring Products and Services
Power Monitoring Products and Services: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Recent Market Activity
Power Monitoring Hardware: Largest & Fastest Growing Category
Power Monitoring Software Continues to Make Robust Gains
Sustained Demand for Power Monitoring Services
While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Extend High Growth OpportunitiesCOVID-19 Pandemic Set to Dent Economic Growth Across All Regions
Competitive Scenario: A Fragmented Marketplace
Reducing Carbon Emissions – Right Time for Energy Efficiency Solutions
The World is Wasting More Energy than It Uses Even as Global Leaders Strategize to Reduce Carbon Emissions & Climate Change. The Time is Now Right for Energy Efficiency Solutions
Emphasis on Curbing Carbon Emissions Accelerates Deployments
Focus on Improving the Electrical Infrastructure Reliability Builds Market Momentum
Manufacturing & Process Industry: Major Consumer
Industry 4.0 to Steer Next Wave of Growth
Sustained Opportunities in Utilities & Renewable Energy Sectors
Rising Investments on Smart Grids Accelerates Market Adoption
Novel Opportunities Identified in Renewables Sector
Developments in Smart Water Management Industry Augur Well
Power Monitoring Systems Come to the Fore to Resolve Critical Power Needs of Data Centers
Electric Vehicle Charging Stations: New Growth Vertical
IoT & M2M Communication Summon Broad-based Modifications in Power Monitoring Technology
Academia Embraces Power Monitoring Technology to Push Energy Efficiency
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer