|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
11:21 | 19.10.2020
Insights on the Power Quality Equipment Global Market to 2027 – Featuring Active Power, Acumentrics & Eaton Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Power Quality Equipment – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The publisher brings years of research experience to the 6th edition of this report. The 424-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
UPS, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6% CAGR to reach US$23.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Harmonic Filters segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 12.9% share of the global Power Quality Equipment market.
Active Power, Inc.
Acumentrics, Inc.
Eaton Corporation PLC
Emerson Electric Co.
General Electric Company
Legrand SA
Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.
MTE Corporation
Powervar
Schneider Electric SA
Siemens AG
Smiths Group PLC
Socomec Group
Toshiba Corporation
Global Competitor Market Shares
Power Quality Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w09s55
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer