|
18:56 | 22.12.2020
Insights on the Power Transmission Lines and Towers Market 2020-2024: COVID-19 Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2024 – Technavio
The power transmission lines and towers market is expected to grow by USD 8.88 bn, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201222005592/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Power Transmission Lines and Towers Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Click & Get Free Sample Report in Minutes
The demand for high-voltage transmission lines is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as fluctuation in raw material prices will hamper the market growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/power-transmission-lines-and-towers-market-industry-analysisPower Transmission Lines And Towers Market: Type Landscape
Based on the type, the HVAC segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.
Power Transmission Lines And Towers Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 49% of the market’s overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China and India are the key markets for power transmission lines and towers in APAC
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.View market snapshot before purchasingRelated Reports on Industrials Include:Smart Garage Door Controllers Market by Technology, Distribution Channel, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024- The smart garage door controllers market size has the potential to grow by USD 165.59 million during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.19%. To get extensive research insights: Click and get FREE sample report in minutes
Cable Accessories Market by Application and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024- The cable accessories market size has the potential to grow by USD 6.91 billion during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.47%. To get extensive research insights: Click and get FREE sample report in minutes
Companies Covered:
ABB Ltd.
AECOM
Arteche Group
Lamifil NV
MasTec Inc.
MYR Group Inc.
Nexans SA
Prysmian Spa
Quanta Services Inc.
Siemens AG
What our reports offer:
Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformKey Topics Covered:Executive SummaryMarket Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by type
HVAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
HVDC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by type
Customer LandscapeGeographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
ABB Ltd.
AECOM
Arteche Group
Lamifil NV
MasTec Inc.
MYR Group Inc.
Nexans SA
Prysmian Spa
Quanta Services Inc.
Siemens AG
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201222005592/en/