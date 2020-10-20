14:35 | 20.10.2020

Insights on the Powered Agriculture Equipment Global Market to 2025 – Focus on Type, Tractor HP, Electric Tractors, Applications, and Next-Gen Equipment – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Market: Focus on Type, Tractor HP, Electric Tractors, Applications, and Next-Gen Equipment, Impact of COVID-19 – Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The powered agriculture equipment market is projected to grow from $63.17 billion and 2,217.8 thousand units in the year 2019 to $70.03 billion and 2,359.7 thousand units by 2025. The need to elevate farm produce has resulted in awareness among governments of different countries, which is expected to drive the market. The market growth is expected to solve rising concerns over global food security; hence initiatives by governments and stakeholders are increasing intensively, including investments and trade policies, to drive the market. The powered agriculture equipment comprises a wide range of solutions such as tractors, sprayers, planters, combines, and other equipment such as balers and tilling equipment. Farm tractors account for the largest share in the market, followed by combine harvesters, planters, and sprayers, in that order. The adoption of powered agriculture equipment is increasing among farmers to improve the yield, operational efficiency, soil fertility, and profitability. In this COVID-19 pandemic, the agriculture equipment industry is playing a critical role as a bridge in the food value chain, providing maintenance support and necessary equipment. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the supply chain has been interrupted, and companies are focusing on new strategies of producing and consuming locally. As per BIS Research estimates, the market is expected to experience growth from December 2020 till Q3, 2021, because of localization. Further, by Q3-Q4, 2022, the industry is expected to be back to normal with global exposure. Moreover, India, the biggest tractor market, is expected to see a 19% dip in 2020. In 2019, the Asia-Pacific and Japan region recorded the largest volume sales of powered agriculture equipment, followed by China and North America. Trends such as high population growth, increasing disposable incomes, and booming urbanization in the Asia-Pacific and Japan region have resulted in a robust evolution in the consumption patterns amongst the population of the region. Hence, farmers of the region are focusing on increasing crop yield and having an all-year-round supply of agricultural produce to meet the escalating demand. The Asia-Pacific and Japan region showed a dip in 2020 for powered agriculture equipment market unit sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Post COVID-19, the Asia-Pacific and Japan region is expected to offer high market growth opportunities owing to the increasing urban population, the growing market penetration of internet farming practices, and the rising favorable government investments. Governments, consortiums, associations, and global organizations such as the United Nations (UN) are all taking continuous initiatives to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the agriculture industry.

Market DynamicsGrowth Drivers

Rising Global Food Insecurity Rising Demand for Autonomous Equipment Increasing Government Initiatives for Sustainable Food Production

Growth Restraints

High Initial Investment Costs Lack of Technical Knowledge and Awareness

Opportunities

Rising Opportunities in Developing Countries Adoption of Robots and Drones in Agriculture Integration of GIS in Agriculture Alternative screening and testing methods

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the expected global powered agriculture equipment market size in terms of value and volume during the period 2019-2025? What is the expected future scenario, revenue generation, and sales volume of the different types of powered agriculture equipment such as tractors, combine harvesters, planters, and sprayers, across the globe, regions, and key countries? What is the expected future scenario and volume unit sales to be generated by different tractors classified on the basis of power output, across the globe, regions, and key countries? What is the expected future scenario and volume unit sales to be generated by electric tractors & non-electric tractors? What is the expected future scenario and volume unit sales to be generated by equipment used in different applications of powered agriculture equipment such as harvesting, sowing and planting, and spraying and fertilizing, among others? Which region is the largest market for the global powered agriculture equipment market? What is the expected future scenario, revenue and volume sales to be generated by different regions and countries in the global powered agriculture equipment market such as North America, South America, Europe, the U.K., China, Asia-Pacific and Japan, and Middle East & Africa?

Companies Mentioned

Abundant Robotics Inc. AeroVironment, Inc. AGCO Corporation CLAAS Group CNH Industrial N.V. Deepfield Robotics Deere & Company ecoRobotix Ltd. Harvest Automation Inc. Harvest Croo Robotics ISEKI & CO. Ltd. Kinze Manufacturing Kubota Corporation Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Naio Technologies Parrot SA PrecisionHawk Inc. Robert Bosch GmbH Robotics Plus SDF Group Tirth Agro Technology Private Limited Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd. Trimble Inc. Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. Yanmar Co. Ltd. Zetor Tractors a.s. For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iaiixy

