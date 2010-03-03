18:57 | 30.12.2021

Insights on the Precision Viticulture Global Market to 2024 – Featuring John Deere, Trimble and Topcon Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Precision Viticulture Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The future of the precision viticulture market looks promising with opportunities in the yield monitoring, field mapping, crop scouting, weather tracking & forecasting, irrigation management, inventory management, farm labor management, and financial management applications. The global precision viticulture market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.8% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are growing implementation of new technologies in farming for maximum profitability & production and government support for the adoption of modern viticulture techniques. More than 150 page report is developed to help your business decisions. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of the precision viticulture market, then read this report. The study includes the precision viticulture market size and forecast for the global precision viticulture market through 2024, segmented by product/service, technology, application, and region.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global precision viticulture market by product/service(hardware, software, and services), technology(guidance systems, remote sensing, and variable rate technology), application (yield monitoring, field mapping, crop scouting, weather tracking & forecasting, irrigation management, inventory management, farm labor management, financial management, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW)? Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why? Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why? Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the precision viticulture market? Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the precision viticulture market? Q.6 What are emerging trends in this precision viticulture market and the reasons behind them? Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the precision viticulture market? Q.8 What are the new developments in the precision viticulture market? Which companies are leading these developments? Q.9 Who are the major players in this precision viticulture market? what strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth? Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this precision viticulture area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution? Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this precision viticulture market?

Key Topics Covered:1. Executive Summary2. Industry Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification 2.2: Supply Chain 2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024:

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast 3.2: Global Precision Viticulture Market: Trends and Forecast 3.3: Global Precision Viticulture Market By Product/Service: 3.3.1: Hardware 3.3.1.1: Automation & control systems 3.3.1.2: Sensing & monitoring devices 3.3.2: Software 3.3.2.1: Local/Web-based 3.3.2.2: Cloud-based 3.3.3: Services 3.3.3.1: System Integration and Consulting 3.3.3.2: Managed Services 3.3.3.3: Farm Operation Services 3.3.3.4: Data Services 3.3.3.5: Analytics Services 3.3.3.6: Connectivity Services 3.3.3.7: Assisted Professional Services 3.3.3.8: Supply Chain Professional Services 3.3.3.9: Climate Information Services 3.3.3.10: Maintenance & Support 3.3.3.11: Others (financial management and inventory management services

3.4: Global Precision Viticulture Market By Technology:

3.4.1: Guidance Systems 3.4.1.1: Global Positioning System (GPS) 3.4.1.2: Geographic Information System (GIS) 3.4.2: Remote Sensing 3.4.2.1: Handheld 3.4.2.2: Satellite Sensing 3.4.3: Variable Rate Technology 3.5: Global Precision Viticulture Market By Application: 3.5.1: Yield Monitoring 3.5.2: Field Mapping 3.5.3: Crop Scouting 3.5.4: Weather Tracking & Forecasting 3.5.5: Irrigation Management 3.5.6: Inventory Management 3.5.7: Farm Labor Management 3.5.8: Financial Management 3.5.9: Others (demand forecasting, customer management, and profit center analysis)

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region5. Competitor Analysis:

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis 5.2: Market Share Analysis 5.3: Operational Integration 5.4: Geographical Reach 5.5: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis 6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Precision Viticulture Market by Product/Service. 6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Precision Viticulture Market by Technology. 6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Market by Application. 6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Precision Viticulture Market by Region 6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Precision Viticulture Market 6.3: Strategic Analysis 6.3.1: New Product Development 6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Precision Viticulture Market 6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players:

7.1: John Deere 7.2: Trimble 7.3: Topcon 7.4: Deveron UAS 7.5: Tee Jet Technologies For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/28bdfk

