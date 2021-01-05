|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
16:06 | 05.01.2021
Insights on the Silicon Metal Global Market to 2027 – Featuring Ferroglobe, Minasligas & Rima Group Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Silicon Metal – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The publisher brings years of research experience to the 9th edition of this report. The 185-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Aluminum Alloys, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Silicones/Silanes segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
DowDupont Inc.
Ferroglobe PLC
Minasligas
Rima Group
RW silicium GmbH
Simcoa Operations Pty., Ltd.
Wacker Chemie AG
Wynca Group
Silicon Metal Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ptq8k
