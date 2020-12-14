|
17:56 | 14.12.2020
Insights on the Solar Generators Global Market to 2027 – Featuring BioLite, Goal Zero & Powerenz Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Solar Generators – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The publisher brings years of research experience to the 9th edition of this report. The 301-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Off-Grid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.4% CAGR and reach US$323.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the On-Grid segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
BioLite Inc.
Goal Zero LLC
Hollandia Solar
Powerenz Inc.
Shanghai Sunvis New Energy Co., Ltd. (Sunvis Solar)
SolaRover, Inc.
SolSolutions LLC
Voltaic Systems
Solar Generator Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v18juf
