Insights on the Specialty Fuel Additives Global Market to 2027 – Featuring Baker Hughes, Chemtura and Clariant Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Specialty Fuel Additives – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The publisher brings years of research experience to the 8th edition of this report. The 191-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Specialty Fuel Additives Market to Reach $11.6 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Specialty Fuel Additives estimated at US$7.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Deposit Control Additives, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$5.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cetane Improvers segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.3% CAGR

The Specialty Fuel Additives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.

Antioxidants Segment to Record 4.1% CAGR

In the global Antioxidants segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$414.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$550.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Albemarle Corporation Baker Hughes, Inc. Chemtura Corporation Chevron Oronite Company LLC Clariant AG Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Pvt., Ltd. DowDuPont, Inc. EURENCO Evonik Industries AG Lubrizol Advanced Materials, Inc. Nalco Champion TOTAL Additives and Special Fuels

Key Topics Covered: I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares Specialty Fuel Additives Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVEIII. MARKET ANALYSIS IV. COMPETITION

