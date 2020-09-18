|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
11:56 | 18.09.2020
Insights on the Specialty Fuel Additives Global Market to 2027 – Featuring Baker Hughes, Chemtura and Clariant Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Specialty Fuel Additives – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The publisher brings years of research experience to the 8th edition of this report. The 191-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Deposit Control Additives, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$5.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cetane Improvers segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Baker Hughes, Inc.
Chemtura Corporation
Chevron Oronite Company LLC
Clariant AG
Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Pvt., Ltd.
DowDuPont, Inc.
EURENCO
Evonik Industries AG
Lubrizol Advanced Materials, Inc.
Nalco Champion
TOTAL Additives and Special Fuels
Specialty Fuel Additives Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a2r0df
