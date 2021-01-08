|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
16:26 | 08.01.2021
Insights on the Ultrasonic Metal Welding Equipment Global Market to 2027 – Featuring Nippon Avionics, Schunk & Tech-Sonic Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Ultrasonic Metal Welding Equipment – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The publisher brings years of research experience to the 6th edition of this report. The 186-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Automotive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$127.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Power segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Griffin Automation Inc.
Herrmann Ultrasonics, Inc.
MECASONIC UK Ltd.
Nippon Avionics Co., Ltd.
Schunk GmbH
Tech-Sonic, Inc.
VETRON TYPICAL Europe GmbH
Weber Ultrasonics AG
Ultrasonic Metal Welding Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2isp5g
