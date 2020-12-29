ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
17:51 | 29.12.2020
Insights on the Utility Communication Technologies Global Market to 2027 – Featuring ABB, Cisco and Ericsson Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Utility Communication Technologies – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 6th edition of this report. The 139-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Global Utility Communication Technologies Market to Reach $29.8 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Utility Communication Technologies estimated at US$11.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15% over the period 2020-2027.

Wireless, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.6% CAGR and reach US$8.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wired segment is readjusted to a revised 16.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.6% CAGR
The Utility Communication Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13% and 13.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.2% CAGR.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
ABB Ltd.

Black & Veatch Holding Company

Cisco Systems, Inc.

ComNet

Digi International, Inc.

Ericsson AB

Fujitsu Ltd.

General Electric Company

Itron, Inc.

Landis+Gyr AG

Milsoft Utility Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Netcontrol Oy

Omicron Electronics GmbH

Open Systems International, Inc.

Power System Engineering, Inc.

Rad Data Communications Ltd.

Schneider Electric SA

Sensus

Siemens AG

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Trilliant, Inc.

Valiant Communications Limited

ZTE Corporation
Key Topics Covered: I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares

Utility Communication Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVEIII. MARKET ANALYSIS IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 43

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/43xvm1
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201229005342/en/

