17:51 | 29.12.2020
Insights on the Utility Communication Technologies Global Market to 2027 – Featuring ABB, Cisco and Ericsson Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Utility Communication Technologies – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The publisher brings years of research experience to the 6th edition of this report. The 139-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Wireless, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.6% CAGR and reach US$8.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wired segment is readjusted to a revised 16.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Black & Veatch Holding Company
Cisco Systems, Inc.
ComNet
Digi International, Inc.
Ericsson AB
Fujitsu Ltd.
General Electric Company
Itron, Inc.
Landis+Gyr AG
Milsoft Utility Solutions
Motorola Solutions, Inc.
Netcontrol Oy
Omicron Electronics GmbH
Open Systems International, Inc.
Power System Engineering, Inc.
Rad Data Communications Ltd.
Schneider Electric SA
Sensus
Siemens AG
Texas Instruments, Inc.
Trilliant, Inc.
Valiant Communications Limited
ZTE Corporation
Utility Communication Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/43xvm1
