Insights on the Water and Sewage Global Market to 2030 – Identify Growth Segments for Investment – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Water And Sewage Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global water and sewage market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down. The global water and sewage market is expected to grow from $501.78 billion in 2020 to $529.5 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $711.11 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

SUEZ SA SABESP Nalco Champion American Water Works United Utilities

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies. Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates. Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis. Identify growth segments for investment. Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market. Understand customers based on the latest market research findings. Benchmark performance against key competitors. Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing. Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global water and sewage market, accounting for 33% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 28% of the global water and sewage market. Africa was the smallest region in the global water and sewage market. Conventional wastewater treatment plants are using advanced technologies to treat micro pollutants. Micro-pollutants are contaminants originating from pharmaceutical residues, household chemicals, personal care products and pesticides. Technologies such as moving bed biofilm reactors (MBBR), ozone-based advanced oxidation, adsorption and powdered activated carbon (PAC) are being used to remove micro-pollutants from wastewater. There has been a growing focus on removing micro-pollutants from wastewater streams in European countries such as Germany and Switzerland. In Germany, advanced technologies such as GE’s membrane bioreactor and powdered activated carbon technology are proving to be a cost-effective way of removing micro-pollutants from wastewater. For instance, some of the major companies using advanced technologies to treat micro-pollutants include Suez Group, Arvia, and Novartis. Water treatment plants are using energy efficient technologies to reduce energy consumption in their plants. Energy-efficient technologies such as membrane aerated biofilm reactors (MABR) and advanced anaerobic digesters are helpful in water resource recovery. Advanced digesters are used to create biogas, and reciprocating gas engines turn that biogas into electricity, thus enabling plants to become energy neutral.

