15:23 | 23.07.2020

Insights on the Water Testing & Analysis Global Market to 2027 – Featuring ABB, Agilent Technologies & Danaher Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Water Testing & Analysis – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The publisher brings years of research experience to the 6th edition of this report. The 188-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Water Testing and Analysis Market to Reach US$4.8 Billion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Water Testing and Analysis estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. TOC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.6% CAGR to reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the PH segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 17.2% share of the global Water Testing and Analysis market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Water Testing and Analysis market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.48% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$854.2 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$854.2 Million by the year 2027.

DO Segment Corners a 11.3% Share in 2020

In the global DO segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$312.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$411.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$539 Million by the year 2027.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others

ABB Ltd. Agilent Technologies, Inc. Danaher Corporation Emersion Electric Co. General Electric Company Honeywell International, Inc. Horiba Ltd. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. Shimadzu Corporation Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Tintometer GmbH Key Topics Covered: I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPEII. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares Water Testing & Analysis Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVEIII. MARKET ANALYSISIV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44 For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/20rngi

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200723005555/en/