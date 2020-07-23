|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
15:23 | 23.07.2020
Insights on the Water Testing & Analysis Global Market to 2027 – Featuring ABB, Agilent Technologies & Danaher Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Water Testing & Analysis – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The publisher brings years of research experience to the 6th edition of this report. The 188-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
TOC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.6% CAGR to reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the PH segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 17.2% share of the global Water Testing and Analysis market.
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
Danaher Corporation
Emersion Electric Co.
General Electric Company
Honeywell International, Inc.
Horiba Ltd.
Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.
Shimadzu Corporation
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Tintometer GmbH
Key Topics Covered: I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPEII. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Water Testing & Analysis Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/20rngi
