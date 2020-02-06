|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
19:48 | 06.02.2020
Insights on the Worldwide Anode Materials for Motive Lithium-Ion Batteries Market (2018-2024): Technological Advances and Emerging Opportunities in Graphite Production – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Graphite, Silicon, Metal, and Other Anode Materials for Motive Lithium-Ion Batteries: Global Market and Emerging Opportunities” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018 to 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
Assessment of the emerging market for graphite and other lithium battery anode materials on the basis of material and technology types
Discussion of the opportunities and challenges for graphite and similar carbon compounds, along with alternative carbon compounds (graphite replacements) in lithium batteries
But motive batteries, a battery type that powers a motor to drive an electric vehicle (EV), boomed in the past decade and now dominates the market. Motive batteries took 53% of the whole lithium-ion battery market, with 106 GWh produced in 2018, compared to the output of 1.1 GWh in 2011, accounting for only 2.4% of the world’s total lithium-ion battery output of 46.6 GWh.
The steady growth will continue, and motive power applications will continue to be the primary driving engine to the global lithium-ion battery market.
Background
Development of Anode Materials for Motive Lithium-Ion Batteries
Carbon Anode Materials
Non-Carbon Anode Materials
Analyst’s Credentials
Related Reports
Global Market Volume for Anode Materials for Lithium-Ion Batteries, by Type, Through 2024
Global Market Volume for Lithium-Ion Batteries Used in Electric Vehicles, by Application, Through 2024
Global Market Volume for Automotive Batteries and Fuel Cells for Electric Passenger Vehicles, by Product Type, Through 2024
Global Market Volume for Electric Vehicles, by Vehicle Type, Through 2024
Global Energy Density Targets for Lithium-Ion Batteries, by Country, 2020-2030
Global Market Shares of Anode Materials for Motive Lithium-Ion Batteries, by Type, Through 2024
Global Market for Conventional Graphite Anode Materials for Motive Lithium-Ion Batteries, by Product Type, Through 2024
Global Market for Silicon-Carbon Anode Materials for Motive Lithium-Ion Batteries, by Product Type, Through 2024
List of Figures
Global Market Volume for Anode Materials for Lithium-Ion Batteries, by Type, 2018-2024
Global Market Shares of Anode Materials for Lithium-Ion Batteries, by Type, 2018-2024
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9q3pgv
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer