Insights on the Worldwide Anode Materials for Motive Lithium-Ion Batteries Market (2018-2024): Technological Advances and Emerging Opportunities in Graphite Production – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Graphite, Silicon, Metal, and Other Anode Materials for Motive Lithium-Ion Batteries: Global Market and Emerging Opportunities” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Report Includes:

Outlining details of technological advances and emerging opportunities in graphite production and its applications in lithium-ion batteries (anode materials) Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018 to 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024 Assessment of the emerging market for graphite and other lithium battery anode materials on the basis of material and technology types Discussion of the opportunities and challenges for graphite and similar carbon compounds, along with alternative carbon compounds (graphite replacements) in lithium batteries

Market Insights

Sony commercialized lithium-ion batteries in the 1990s. Today, after decades of development, lithium-ion batteries have grown into a huge industry, reaching a global output of 200 gigawatt-hour (GWh) in 2018. The lithium-ion battery was first used mostly for consumer electronics such as laptops and mobile phones. But motive batteries, a battery type that powers a motor to drive an electric vehicle (EV), boomed in the past decade and now dominates the market. Motive batteries took 53% of the whole lithium-ion battery market, with 106 GWh produced in 2018, compared to the output of 1.1 GWh in 2011, accounting for only 2.4% of the world’s total lithium-ion battery output of 46.6 GWh. The steady growth will continue, and motive power applications will continue to be the primary driving engine to the global lithium-ion battery market.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1 Graphite, Silicon, Metal, and Other Anode Materials for Motive Lithium-Ion Batteries: Global Market and Emerging Opportunities

Overview Background Development of Anode Materials for Motive Lithium-Ion Batteries Carbon Anode Materials Non-Carbon Anode Materials Analyst’s Credentials Related Reports

Global Market for Anode Materials for Motive Lithium-Ion Batteries, by Type, Through 2024 Global Market Volume for Anode Materials for Lithium-Ion Batteries, by Type, Through 2024 Global Market Volume for Lithium-Ion Batteries Used in Electric Vehicles, by Application, Through 2024 Global Market Volume for Automotive Batteries and Fuel Cells for Electric Passenger Vehicles, by Product Type, Through 2024 Global Market Volume for Electric Vehicles, by Vehicle Type, Through 2024 Global Energy Density Targets for Lithium-Ion Batteries, by Country, 2020-2030 Global Market Shares of Anode Materials for Motive Lithium-Ion Batteries, by Type, Through 2024 Global Market for Conventional Graphite Anode Materials for Motive Lithium-Ion Batteries, by Product Type, Through 2024 Global Market for Silicon-Carbon Anode Materials for Motive Lithium-Ion Batteries, by Product Type, Through 2024 List of Figures

Global Market for Anode Materials for Lithium-Ion Batteries, by Type, 2018-2024 Global Market Volume for Anode Materials for Lithium-Ion Batteries, by Type, 2018-2024 Global Market Shares of Anode Materials for Lithium-Ion Batteries, by Type, 2018-2024 For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9q3pgv

