10:59 | 24.04.2020

Insights on the Worldwide Garden Equipment Battery Industry to 2025 – Featuring Exide Technologies, Husqvarna Group & Trojan Battery Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Garden Equipment Battery Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The study considers the present scenario of the garden equipment battery market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market. Increasing landscaping activities across the world primarily drive the garden equipment battery market. Changing lifestyle preferences and demographic shifts play a pivotal role in the gardening and landscaping industry. The gardening process is expected to add aesthetic value to commercial and residential properties. Landscape and lawn care service providers are incorporating new route optimization technology, geo-measuring, mobile irrigation system controllers, and ride-on equipment to increase market shares. The increasing government spends on landscaping services, public spaces, and green spaces are expected to bolster the demand for garden equipment during the forecast period. The increasing shift toward sustainable solutions among professionals, as well as semi-professional consumers is likely to bolster the demand for electric and battery-powered gardening solutions in the market. With advances in technology, battery-powered devices are expected to increase in prominence. Features such as low maintenance, noiseless operations are expected to bolster the demand for battery-powered tools. The battery-powered garden equipment is environment-friendly and releases no fumes. Reduced vibrations and convenience are expected to increase the usage of battery-powered tools among residential and commercial users.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the garden equipment battery market during the forecast period:

Growth in the Landscaping Industry The shift toward Eco-Friendly Products The popularity of Green Spaces Concept Growing Influx of Battery-Powered Products This research report includes a detailed segmentation by products, power sources, battery, end-users, and geography. Lawnmowers are commonly used garden equipment for grass cutting and mowing applications. The growing number of residential construction projects is expected to propel landscaping services, thereby accelerating the sale of lawnmowers, which plays an essential role in maintaining gardens/yards/lawns. The increasing emphasis for backyard maintenance and beautification is gaining significant rise among homeowners, thereby favorably impacting the overall demand for lawn mowers in the market. The global garden equipment battery market is currently concentrated, with many local and global players in the market. The competition is intense. Manufacturers emphasize on identifying market opportunities to achieve productivity and efficient usage of capital resources. The present scenario is forcing vendors to alter and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong market presence. One of the key strategies implemented by the vendors includes the introduction of differentiated products and solutions. Hence, companies strive to offer differentiated channels for distribution and better product mix, thereby catering to the changing needs and requirements of the target customers in the market.

Key Vendors

Exide Technologies Husqvarna Group Trojan Battery

Other Prominent Vendors

AL-KO Kober Group Chervon East Penn Manufacturing Einhell Harris Battery Inventus Power Makita Corporation Marshall Batteries Mean Green Products MTD Products Positec Tool Corporation Richpower Industries Snow Joe Stanley Black & Decker Stihl Techtronic Industries (TTI) The Toro Company Wen Products Yamabiko Corporation Yucell Industry

Key Market Insights Included

The analysis of the garden equipment battery market provides sizing and growth opportunities for the period 2020-2025. Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market. Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities. Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market. Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage

Market DynamicsOpportunities & Trends

Growing Landscaping Industry Development Of Sustainable Cities Consumer Preference For Eco-Friendly Products

Growth Enablers

Increasing Adoption Of Green Spaces Increasing Number Of Golf Courses Growing Influx Of Battery-Powered Products

Market Restraints

Surge in Artificial Turf Usage Commoditization & Low Prices Of Chinese Garden Equipment Battery For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/okl5v5

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200424005163/en/