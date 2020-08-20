16:13 | 20.08.2020

Insights on the Worldwide Grain Seed Industry to 2025 – Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Grain Seed Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The Global Grain Seed Market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period (2020-2025). Asia-Pacific is the largest market for cereals and grains seeds and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. In developing markets, there has been a noticeable improvement in the seed replacement rates over the past decade, especially in the case of cereal crops. For example, in the case of India, the seed replacement rates in maize (corn) stood at almost 80% in the crop year 2017-2018. The increase in seed replacement rates has been a result of increased usage of hybrid seed. In China, it has been estimated that the area under hybrid rice constituted almost 60% of the total planted area under the crop.

Key Market Trends Soaring Demand For Heart-healthy Vegetable Oil in Developing Countries

The nutritional benefits of edible oil, crushed and extracted from various oilseeds such as soybean, canola, sunflower, safflower, palms, sesame and other oilseed crops, have led the emerging economies to witness the demonstration effect in the consumption pattern of oilseed-derived vegetable oil. A steady per capita consumption, rise in disposable income, and an exponential growth in population are further expected to fuel the demand for oilseed and oilseed products including vegetable oil, in the developing countries. According to an American Heart Association (AHA) report, unsaturated fats in vegetable oil, which include monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, are effective in reducing cardiovascular diseases as opposed to the intake of saturated and trans fat. Thereby, the benefits of vegetables oil strengthen the oilseed market in the developing countries. Furthermore, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) reports that vegetable oil has the highest content of polyunsaturated fatty acids at 8 grams as compared to extra virgin olive oil at 1.5 grams and virgin coconut oil with no polyunsaturated content, when measured in a quantity of 15 milliliters (ml), which further enhances the demand for vegetable oil. India imports substantial amount of oilseed-based crude edible oil which is further refined in the solvent extraction plants for domestic consumption. According to the United Nations Comtrade statistics, India imported a staggering volume of sunflower oil at 2.42 million metric ton in 2018, an increase of 58% from 1.53 million metric ton in 2016, as compared to other major importing countries including Iran, Italy, and Germany, which is further expected to prove beneficial for the major oilseed producing countries in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Cereals and Grains Seed Market.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for grain seeds, accounting for more than 30% of the global demand. The growing population in Asian countries, mainly in China and India, has a continuously increasing demand for food production and is driving the seed market for cereal and grains in the region. The highest increases in seed replacement rates and hybridization have been observed in countries in the Asia-Pacific and the number of farmers utilising high-quality seeds has increased. Asia-Pacific is expected to retain its position as the largest market over the forecast period.

