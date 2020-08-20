|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
16:13 | 20.08.2020
Insights on the Worldwide Grain Seed Industry to 2025 – Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Grain Seed Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Global Grain Seed Market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period (2020-2025). Asia-Pacific is the largest market for cereals and grains seeds and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.
In developing markets, there has been a noticeable improvement in the seed replacement rates over the past decade, especially in the case of cereal crops. For example, in the case of India, the seed replacement rates in maize (corn) stood at almost 80% in the crop year 2017-2018.
The increase in seed replacement rates has been a result of increased usage of hybrid seed. In China, it has been estimated that the area under hybrid rice constituted almost 60% of the total planted area under the crop.
Corteva Agriscience
Syngenta International AG
Groupe Limagrain Holding SA
KWS SAAT SE
Land O’ Lakes, Inc.
Florimond Desprez Group
RAGT Semences SAS
Advanta Seeds (UPL Limited)
Euralis Semences
Nuziveedu Seeds Limited
Beidahuang Kenfeng Seed Co., Ltd.
According to an American Heart Association (AHA) report, unsaturated fats in vegetable oil, which include monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, are effective in reducing cardiovascular diseases as opposed to the intake of saturated and trans fat. Thereby, the benefits of vegetables oil strengthen the oilseed market in the developing countries. Furthermore, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) reports that vegetable oil has the highest content of polyunsaturated fatty acids at 8 grams as compared to extra virgin olive oil at 1.5 grams and virgin coconut oil with no polyunsaturated content, when measured in a quantity of 15 milliliters (ml), which further enhances the demand for vegetable oil.
India imports substantial amount of oilseed-based crude edible oil which is further refined in the solvent extraction plants for domestic consumption. According to the United Nations Comtrade statistics, India imported a staggering volume of sunflower oil at 2.42 million metric ton in 2018, an increase of 58% from 1.53 million metric ton in 2016, as compared to other major importing countries including Iran, Italy, and Germany, which is further expected to prove beneficial for the major oilseed producing countries in the coming years.
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
5.1.1 Open Pollinated Varieties
5.1.2 Hybrid Derivatives
5.1.3 Non-GMO Hybrids
5.1.4 Genetically Modified Hybrids
5.1.4.1 Herbicide Tolerant Hybrids
5.1.4.2 Insect Tolerant Hybrids
5.1.4.3 Other Genetically Modified Hybrids
5.2 Crop Type
5.2.1 Rice
5.2.2 Wheat
5.2.3 Maize (Corn)
5.2.4 Sorghum
5.2.5 Other Crop Types
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.5 Africa
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Company Profiles
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer