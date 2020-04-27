|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
16:07 | 27.04.2020
Insights on the Worldwide Refinery Catalyst Industry to 2024 – Key Market Trends & Growth Drivers – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Global Refinery Catalyst Market – Procurement Intelligence Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Refinery catalysts are chemical substances that are predominantly used in petroleum refineries. They help to alter the rate of chemical reactions and enhance the quality of gasoline products (transforming into clean fuel) produced through processes such as fluid catalytic cracking and hydro-processing. The spend momentum of this market will be attributed to the global shift of buyers to ultra-low sulfur diesel from the conventional diesel due to governmental pressure on refineries to limit sulfur content to 0.5% by 2020 in fuels. This is expected to lead to an increase in the demand for highly active refinery catalysts.
The report provides actionable insights to improve source-to-contract cycle performance in the Global Refinery Catalyst Market. It helps sourcing professionals formulate better category strategies, enhance savings, understand supplier and market challenges, and implement sourcing best practices.
The report, Global Refinery Catalyst Market, provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to optimization of category spend.
What are the key market trends?
What are the category growth drivers?
What are the constraints on category growth?
Who are the suppliers in this market?
What are the demand-supply shifts?
What are the major category requirements?
What are the procurement best practices in this market?
The following companies as the key suppliers in the Global Refinery Catalyst Category – Procurement Market Intelligence Report: Clariant International Ltd, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Akzo Nobel NV, BASF SE, Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC.
Category spend growth
Spend segmentation by region
Regional spend dynamics
Regional influence on global spend
Regional spend opportunity for suppliers
Supplier cost structure
Outlook for input costs
Total cost of ownership analysis
Overview of pricing models
Comparison of pricing models
Supply chain margins
Cost drivers: Impact on pricing
Volume drivers: Impact on pricing
Buyer-side levers
Quantifying cost-saving opportunities
Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies
Procurement excellence best practices
Procurement best practices
Sustainability practices
Sustainability best practices
Competitiveness index for suppliers
Buyer power
Supplier power
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Buyer ecosystem
Supplier ecosystem
Supplier and buyer KPIs
Outsourcing category management activities
Risk management
Category enablers
Supplier selection criteria
Service level agreement
Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics
Supplier positioning
Profile: Clariant International Ltd.
Profile: Royal Dutch Shell Plc
Profile: Akzo Nobel NV
Profile: BASF SE
Profile: Exxon Mobil Corp.
Profile: Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC
Pricing outlook
Supplier cost structure in the US
Margins of suppliers in the US
Category cost drivers
Category volume drivers
Overview of best practices in the US
Procurement best practices in the US
US supply market overview
Supplier positioning for the US
Regional category risks
Category scope
Category map
Royal Dutch Shell Plc
Akzo Nobel NV
BASF SE
Exxon Mobil Corp
Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1dyha0
