1:15 | 13.10.2020

Insights on Wind Power Market Within the Renewable Electricity Sector | Rise in Wind Energy Consumption to Emerge as a Key Driver | Technavio

The global Wind power market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 4% during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis on the impact and new opportunities created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The report also helps clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201012005675/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wind Turbine Generator Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Learn more about how COVID-19 is impacting the wind power market – Request a free sample report

The depletion of conventional energy sources and rising GHG emissions are fueling the adoption of renewable energy sources across the world. Wind is one of the most abundant and efficient sources of power generation. In 2018, China added a wind capacity of 23,000 MW. Countries such as Denmark, Spain, Germany, and the UK produce more than 10% of their power from wind energy. The growing use of wind energy is increasing the demand for wind turbine generators, which is driving the growth of the global wind power market.

Wind Power Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Related Markets

Global Wind Turbine Brakes Market 2020-2024

Get FREE Sample Report

Global Wind Turbine Bearing Market 2020-2024

Get FREE Sample Report

Global Wind Turbine Gearbox Market 2020-2024

Get FREE Sample ReportWind Power Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Parent Market

The global renewable electricity market is the parent market of the wind power market. Within its scope, the renewable electricity market covers companies engaged in the generation and distribution of electricity using renewable sources. Our report on the wind power market offers a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as analysis on several large and small vendors active in the market including GENERAL ELECTRIC, Nexans, Prysmian Group, SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, Vestas, and Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology. Technavio’s research report on the wind power market identifies the key drivers, trends, challenges, and the market scenario over the forecast period. The report also analyzes the impact of these factors on the overall renewable electricity market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.View market snapshot before purchasingWind Power Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global wind power market has been analyzed across various segments to identify market dynamics, developments, and key growth areas during the forecast period. The report also offers insights on high growth regions and opportunities for vendors operating in each sub-segment of the wind power market. The market is segmented as follows: Source Solar PV power Concentrating solar power (CSP) Concentrating photovoltaic (CPV) Hydropower Wind power Biopower Ocean/marine power Energy storage Batteries End-user Residential Commercial Industrial Utilities and grid Consumer electronics Geography North America (NA) South America (SA) Europe Asia Pacific (APAC) Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reportsTechnavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformVendor Landscape

Technavio’s industry coverage utilizes various sources and tools to gather information about multiple stakeholders and their offerings toward the wind power market. Sources such as company websites, annual reports, whitepapers, subscription & in-house databases, industry journals, publications, and magazines are used in addition to other relevant sources. The vendor landscape provides a framework to estimate the renewable electricity market, while also categorizing the vendors into pure-play, category-focused, or diversified based on their offerings. All market reports provide the key and contributing players across the value chain based on in-house influence index, developed using multiple industry and market parameters.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201012005675/en/