12:00 | 02.11.2020

Insulet Raises Awareness for Diabetes Throughout November

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod® Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), today announced special activities to support its ongoing commitment to diabetes awareness during the month of November. Approximately 463 million people live with diabetes worldwide and that number is expected to grow to nearly 700 million by 20451. Insulet turns November into “YESvember” to share inspiring stories of people living with diabetes and overcoming common challenges associated with the disease. Visit the Company’s social media channels to learn more about how people with diabetes are turning “no, I can’t” into “yes, I can.” “We understand the many obstacles faced by people with diabetes and those who care for them,” said Shacey Petrovic, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our innovative technology makes it possible for people with diabetes to enjoy life’s many adventures and opportunities without limitations. We’re committed to bringing attention to the diabetes community and we’re proud to showcase these positive stories throughout November.” Kendall Simmons is a former NFL professional football player diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in 2003 at the start of his second season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Simmons, a current Omnipod System user, does not let his diabetes stand in the way of his active lifestyle. “People with diabetes can do anything they want to do, just like anybody else. However, we have to monitor our blood sugar more closely, make adjustments in dosing, and simply be more diligent,” Simmons explained. “Omnipod makes all of that easier for me.” For the sixth consecutive year, Petrovic will be joined by 20 members of the Insulet community to virtually ring the Nasdaq Stock Market closing bell on November 9. As part of Diabetes Awareness Month, the Company will also honor its 20th anniversary. Joining the event will be a group of global employees as well as two current Omnipod users – Simmons and Rebecca Redmond, a relative of Frederick Banting, who was the co-discoverer of insulin. Professor John Pickup, an expert in diabetes technology from the United Kingdom, will also participate as a special guest. The ceremony will be held online and can be viewed here. Insulet is also supporting JDRF, the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes research, by sponsoring the annual JDRF One Walk with a goal to walk 1.6 million miles and raise $50 million for JDRF’s 50th anniversary. Insulet’s global employees are challenged to run or walk 20 miles during the month of November while raising funds for JDRF. Finally, Insulet will recognize World Diabetes Day on November 14 and celebrate nurses and everything they do to help in the prevention and management of diabetes. Insulet will acknowledge these important health care providers with a special outreach on the Company’s social media channels.

1International Diabetes Federation.

IDF Diabetes Atlas, 9th edn. Brussels,

Belgium: 2019. Available at: https://www.diabetesatlas.org

About Insulet Corporation:

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to simplifying life for people with diabetes and other conditions through its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas. For more information, please visit: www.insulet.com and www.omnipod.com.

Forward-Looking Statement:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements concerning Insulet’s expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are based on its current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on Insulet. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Insulet will be those that it has anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond its control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties described in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in February 2020 in the section entitled “Risk Factors,” and in its other filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of its assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Insulet undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. © 2020 Insulet Corporation. Omnipod is a registered trademark of Insulet Corporation. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201102005196/en/