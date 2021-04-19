16:14 | 19.10.2021

Insurity Sponsors Community Housing Advocates’ Annual Fundraiser, Joins Pledge to End Homelessness

Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based software for property and casualty (P&C) carriers, brokers, and MGAs today announced that it is a Silver Sponsor for Community Housing Advocates’ annual Hope & Home Celebration fundraiser on October 21, 2021, in Hartford, Connecticut. The Community House Advocates is a nonprofit made up of two organizations, Mercy Housing & Shelter Corporation and My Sisters’ Place. Together, these organizations are the largest providers of housing assistance, support services, and financial resources to those in need in the greater Hartford region. Insurity is one of the leading businesses with headquarters in the Hartford area and pledges to join Community Housing Advocates in its goal of ending homelessness. Insurity’s vision of empowering insurance organizations to quickly capitalize on new opportunities aligns with Community Housing Advocates’ mission of empowering its clients to become independent and develop the skills necessary to support themselves. The Hope & Home Celebration fundraiser highlights the progress made by Community Housing Advocates in the past year. For example, in 2020, Mercy Housing met almost 5,000 requests for care services, provided more than 43,000 meals to those in need, served more than 2,500 people who were homeless or at risk, and helped close to 1,000 families and individuals obtain and maintain permanent housing. “The generosity of sponsors like Insurity, who provide financial assistance and in-kind donations, allow us to continue to assist homeless men, women, and children and those at immediate risk of being homeless,” said Kara Capone, Chief Executive Officer of Community Housing Advocates. “Mercy Housing along with My Sisters’ Place both advocate for changes in the social systems that perpetuate homelessness. We work to empower our clients to become independent, so they may live and work with dignity and respect. We are deeply grateful to local business leaders, like Insurity, that help make this a reality.” “Insurity is honored to be able to partner and work with Community Housing Advocates, an organization that is providing hope and transforming lives every day,” said Chris Lafond, Chief Executive Officer at Insurity. “We have a close connection to the Hartford community and are committed to helping provide the support, resources, and assistance necessary for individuals to have a place to call home.” To learn more about Insurity’s corporate social responsibility initiatives, please contact Laura Krause at Laura.Krause@insurity.com. To learn more about the 3rd Annual Hope and Home fundraiser, please visit https://www.hopeandhomect.com/.

About Insurity

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based software and analytics for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Insurity is trusted by 15 of the top 25 P&C Carriers in the US and has over 275 cloud-based deployments. Through its best-in-class digital platform and with unrivaled industry experience and thought leadership, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering customers to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior policyholder experiences. Insurity is a portfolio company of GI Partners. For more information, visit www.insurity.com.

About Community Housing Advocates, Inc

Community Housing Advocates, Inc., the umbrella organization for My Sisters’ Place, Inc. and Mercy Housing and Shelter Corp., was formed in 2018 and is dedicated to providing at‐risk populations with emergency shelters, transitional living and supportive housing options. CHA serves 6,000 individuals and families annually in Hartford and Middlesex counties. For more information, visit www.sistersplacect.org and www.mercyhousingct.org.

