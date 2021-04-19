|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
18:00 | 05.01.2022
Integrated Global Services (IGS) Acquires Amstar
Integrated Global Services, Inc. (IGS, www.integratedglobal.com), a leading provider of thermal spray surface protection solutions and portfolio company of investment affiliates of J.F. Lehman & Company (“JFLCO”), is pleased to announce it has acquired GE Steam Power’s on-site thermal spray coatings technology, AmStar. AmStar’s 888 material and related corrosion- and erosion-resistant coatings offer a proven track record of reliable pressure part protection throughout the Power Generation industry for over two decades.
Integrated Global Services
Based in Richmond, VA, IGS is an international, private equity-backed company with over 30 years of experience in providing in-situ internal thermal spray surface protection solutions, internal ceramic coating solutions, and environmental products that focus primarily on metal wastage reduction, corrosion mitigation, process efficiency improvements and emissions reduction. Specializing in customized, engineered solutions, IGS is the largest provider of in-situ thermal spray and ceramic surface protection.
IGS maintains global operations with locations across the U.S., Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.
For more information on our global service capabilities, along with details on how to contact IGS personnel who can support your needs, refer to the IGS website at www.integratedglobal.com/contact-us/ or through email to info@integratedglobal.com.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2022 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer