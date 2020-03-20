2:37 | 21.03.2020

InteliChart and eVisit Partnership to Deliver Telehealth Services to Users at No Additional Cost During COVID-19 Crisis

Patient engagement technology leader, InteliChart, announced today that they have partnered with virtual care and telehealth leader, eVisit, to deliver remote clinical capabilities for healthcare providers. As a result of the partnership, InteliChart is adding a new telehealth solution, Patient eVisit, to their Healthy Outcomes platform to serve ambulatory and acute environments. Increased access to telehealth services during the current public health emergency is crucial to managing the outbreak. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that healthcare organizations use telehealth tools to address COVID-19 preparedness and direct patients to the right level of care to meet their medical needs. Patient eVisit can play an important role when it’s needed most to slow the spread of COVID-19 and bring care delivery to patients in remote areas who cannot conveniently access healthcare services. “As a patient-focused organization, we have great empathy for patients and their healthcare providers who are on the front lines delivering vital services during this stressful, critical time,” said Gary Hamilton, InteliChart CEO. “We are fortunate to deliver this solution through our partnership with eVisit so we can do our part to help contain further viral spread while protecting both patient and provider safety. It’s also beneficial that our existing and new providers will be able to quickly implement the Patient eVisit solution without incurring any costs.” “We’re pleased to partner with InteliChart and enable them to give their providers faster, more accessible virtual care, particularly in this time of need,” said Bret Larsen, CEO at eVisit. “InteliChart has a rich history in patient engagement innovation, and Patient eVisit will be a significant addition to their Healthy Outcomes platform. We look forward to the seeing the impact telehealth will bring to the patients and providers touched by InteliChart.”

No charge during Coronavirus crisis

During this time of unprecedented crisis, InteliChart will waive all subscription fees and related costs through July 31, 2020 for a preconfigured workflow version of Patient eVisit that specifically manages coronavirus. This configuration enables providers to screen for COVID-19, triage patients to the appropriate care setting, and treat COVID-19 and non-emergency patients virtually, keeping staff and patients safe while reducing the potential spread of the virus. Quick deployment can have both ambulatory and acute providers up and running in as little as two weeks. As part of this offer, healthcare organizations also receive a COVID-19 intake screening form based on the latest CDC recommendations, web and mobile applications, and unlimited patient usage.

Reimbursement

Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial payors have recently taken steps to reduce telehealth reimbursement barriers to encourage more widespread telehealth usage. These reimbursement initiatives are crucial to increasing access to telehealth during this growing pandemic. With Patient eVisit physician practices and hospitals can easily treat patients with suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 at their home, keeping them out of clinical settings.

About eVisit

eVisit simplifies healthcare delivery with its market leading virtual care platform. With eVisit, healthcare organizations can deliver faster, more accessible virtual care using their own network of providers, regardless of specialty. eVisit works seamlessly across enterprise service lines and departments to improve outcomes, reduce costs, and boost revenue. Based in Mesa, Arizona, eVisit helps more than 200 healthcare organizations, including the largest systems in the US, innovate and succeed in today’s changing healthcare market. For more information, visit evisit.com.

About InteliChart

InteliChart delivers Healthy Outcomes, the market-leading, patient-engagement platform that helps providers attain superior patient outcomes. The Healthy Outcomes solution suite consists of Patient Portal, Patient Intake, Patient Notify, Patient Survey and Patient Activate. Located in Fort Mill, SC, InteliChart was founded in 2010. Industry-leading EHR vendors, hospitals, health systems and physician practices have selected InteliChart as their patient engagement platform, collectively representing 36 million patients. We integrate with 30-plus EHR products and a single integration accesses all the solutions in our Healthy Outcomes suite. For more information, visit www.intelichart.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200320005621/en/