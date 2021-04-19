|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
16:51 | 20.10.2021
Interest in Socially Responsible Practices and Investing Soars to New High
Socially responsible investing (SRI) has taken its place at the head of the sustainability table according to a new study* released today by Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America (Allianz Life). Ninety-seven percent of Americans revealed that the social responsibility practices of companies, including taking a stance on important issues, making substantial investments in communities, and treating employees well, factors into their investment decisions. This is not just talk either, but is backed by intent to act. Of those not currently investing in socially responsible companies, 53% indicated they are interested in starting.
In addition to highlighting strong interest in social responsibility from investors, the study confirmed that Americans have particularly high expectations of financial services and insurance companies. Sixty-eight percent said knowing more about the social responsibility efforts of financial services companies would influence their decision to do business with them, and 63% expressed the same about insurance companies. Both of these responses surpassed interest in the specific environmental practices of these companies such as green practices and investing.
“While it is not completely surprising that socially responsible investing has risen to the forefront, the level of interest is surprising,” said Todd Hedtke, chief investment officer, Allianz Life. “Companies need to know that socially responsible practices are not a ‘nice to have,’ they are table-stakes in the mind of the American investor.”
When it comes to taking action, Americans have very clear intent as well. Seventy-five percent of respondents support investing in companies that have taken positive actions when it comes to social responsibility.
71% indicated a financial services company can have a significant impact on social responsibility and 64% felt the same way about insurance companies
71% also indicated that financial services companies that embrace social responsibility are better positioned for long-term success with 67% expressing the same view for insurance companies
Following these preferences, 79% of consumers said they are more likely to choose an insurance policy based on the company’s commitments to social responsibility.
99% of millennials say social responsibility practices are important when making investment decisions
80% of millennials support investing in companies with good social responsibility practices
80% of millennials believe insurance companies with good social responsibility practices are better positioned for long-term success
“Companies have an obligation to drive social responsibility and they are in the best position to bring about large-scale change for the better,” added Hedtke. “Americans rightfully expect the companies they invest in to lead the charge and take tangible steps toward making our society a better place for all.”
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer