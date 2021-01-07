ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
International Oil Companies’ Investments in Renewables and their Energy Transition Strategies, 2020 Report – European O&G Majors Leading the Charge on Renewables – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “International Oil Companies’ Investments in Renewables – Energy Transition Strategies” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Many International Oil Companies (IOCs), particularly in Europe, are proactively investing in the development of renewables in order to diversify their businesses and to better position for the energy transition. Those IOCs investing significantly in renewables are primarily building portfolios around solar PV, which provides potential for rapid and low-cost capacity development, and offshore wind, where they may benefit from knowledge transfer from existing offshore oil and gas operations.
Scope
Provides global renewable power capacity and investment outlook

Reviews energy transition targets of key IOCs

Provides renewable energy targets and investments of key IOCs
Reasons to Buy
Analyzes how major IOCs are adapting to energy transition trend

Understand the roadmap being adopted by major IOCs in the energy transition.

Analyzes global renewable power capacity by technology and investment outlook
Key Topics Covered: Executive Summary
Significant Renewables Growth, Driven by Solar and Wind

IOC Targets for the Energy Transition

European O&G Majors Leading the Charge on Renewables
Company Profiles
Total SE

BP Plc

Eni SpA

Equinor ASA

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Repsol

OMV AG

Chevron Corp

Exxon Mobil Corp

ConocoPhillips

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dvm9se
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210107005723/en/

