Many International Oil Companies (IOCs), particularly in Europe, are proactively investing in the development of renewables in order to diversify their businesses and to better position for the energy transition. Those IOCs investing significantly in renewables are primarily building portfolios around solar PV, which provides potential for rapid and low-cost capacity development, and offshore wind, where they may benefit from knowledge transfer from existing offshore oil and gas operations.

Significant Renewables Growth, Driven by Solar and Wind

IOC Targets for the Energy Transition

European O&G Majors Leading the Charge on Renewables

Total SE

BP Plc

Eni SpA

Equinor ASA

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Repsol

OMV AG

Chevron Corp

Exxon Mobil Corp

ConocoPhillips

