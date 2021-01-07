|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
17:34 | 07.01.2021
International Oil Companies’ Investments in Renewables and their Energy Transition Strategies, 2020 Report – European O&G Majors Leading the Charge on Renewables – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “International Oil Companies’ Investments in Renewables – Energy Transition Strategies” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Many International Oil Companies (IOCs), particularly in Europe, are proactively investing in the development of renewables in order to diversify their businesses and to better position for the energy transition. Those IOCs investing significantly in renewables are primarily building portfolios around solar PV, which provides potential for rapid and low-cost capacity development, and offshore wind, where they may benefit from knowledge transfer from existing offshore oil and gas operations.
Reviews energy transition targets of key IOCs
Provides renewable energy targets and investments of key IOCs
Understand the roadmap being adopted by major IOCs in the energy transition.
Analyzes global renewable power capacity by technology and investment outlook
IOC Targets for the Energy Transition
European O&G Majors Leading the Charge on Renewables
BP Plc
Eni SpA
Equinor ASA
Royal Dutch Shell Plc
Repsol
OMV AG
Chevron Corp
Exxon Mobil Corp
ConocoPhillips
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dvm9se
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer