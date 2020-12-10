22:01 | 10.12.2020

International Seaways Issues Inaugural Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) Report

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW) (the “Company” or “INSW”), one of the largest tanker companies worldwide providing energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in International Flag markets, today announced that it has issued its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) report for 2019. The report outlines the Company’s ESG metrics and performance, as well as its vision and goals for the future. “Our inaugural ESG report reflects our commitment to responsible corporate citizenship, consistent with the core philosophy that has driven our business since our predecessor’s founding more than 60 years ago,” said Lois K. Zabrocky, International Seaways’ President and CEO. “ESG principles are at the forefront of our culture, and we will continue to prioritize the safe and efficient transportation of energy through diligent and environmentally compliant operations of well-maintained assets, employing well-trained crews and adhering to strict ethical standards.” Ms. Zabrocky continued, “As we position Seaways to operate in a rapidly changing world, we have taken important steps to meet our sustainability goals. These include reducing greenhouse gas emissions through our ‘Get to Green’ initiative, becoming the first NYSE-listed shipowner to include a sustainability-linked pricing mechanism in a credit facility and having our corporate governance program recognized by both capital markets and governance groups. International Seaways is moving forward with purpose and we look forward to publishing updated versions of this report, as we continue implementing policies and initiatives to help ensure a more sustainable and equitable future for all of our stakeholders.” International Seaways’ 2019 ESG report is available on its website at https://www.intlseas.com.

About International Seaways, Inc.

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW) is one of the largest tanker companies worldwide providing energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in International Flag markets. International Seaways owns and operates a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 VLCCs, two Suezmaxes, four Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s and 4 MR tankers. Through joint ventures, it has ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels. International Seaways has an experienced team committed to the very best operating practices and the highest levels of customer service and operational efficiency. International Seaways is headquartered in New York City, NY. Additional information is available at https://www.intlseas.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company may make or approve certain statements in future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), in press releases, or in oral or written presentations by representatives of the Company. All statements other than statements of historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements. These matters or statements may relate to the Company’s plans to issue dividends, its prospects, including statements regarding vessel acquisitions, trends in the tanker markets, and possibilities of strategic alliances and investments. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current plans, estimates and projections, and are subject to change based on a number of factors. Investors should carefully consider the risk factors outlined in more detail in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2019 for the Company, the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020, and in similar sections of other filings made by the Company with the SEC from time to time. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements and written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or its representatives after the date of this release are qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained in this paragraph and in other reports previously or hereafter filed by the Company with the SEC.

