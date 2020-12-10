|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:01 | 10.12.2020
International Seaways Issues Inaugural Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) Report
International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW) (the “Company” or “INSW”), one of the largest tanker companies worldwide providing energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in International Flag markets, today announced that it has issued its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) report for 2019. The report outlines the Company’s ESG metrics and performance, as well as its vision and goals for the future.
“Our inaugural ESG report reflects our commitment to responsible corporate citizenship, consistent with the core philosophy that has driven our business since our predecessor’s founding more than 60 years ago,” said Lois K. Zabrocky, International Seaways’ President and CEO. “ESG principles are at the forefront of our culture, and we will continue to prioritize the safe and efficient transportation of energy through diligent and environmentally compliant operations of well-maintained assets, employing well-trained crews and adhering to strict ethical standards.”
Ms. Zabrocky continued, “As we position Seaways to operate in a rapidly changing world, we have taken important steps to meet our sustainability goals. These include reducing greenhouse gas emissions through our ‘Get to Green’ initiative, becoming the first NYSE-listed shipowner to include a sustainability-linked pricing mechanism in a credit facility and having our corporate governance program recognized by both capital markets and governance groups. International Seaways is moving forward with purpose and we look forward to publishing updated versions of this report, as we continue implementing policies and initiatives to help ensure a more sustainable and equitable future for all of our stakeholders.”
International Seaways’ 2019 ESG report is available on its website at https://www.intlseas.com.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer