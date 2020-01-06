23:30 | 06.01.2020

International Seaways to Host Investor and Analyst Event on January 15, 2020

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW) (the “Company” or “INSW”), one

of the largest tanker companies worldwide providing energy

transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products, today

announced that it will host an investor and analyst event on Wednesday,

January 15, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. ET in New York. Institutional investors

and analysts interested in attending the event should contact Matt

Berkowitz of The IGB Group at +1-212-227-7098 or mberkowitz@igbir.com. A live webcast of the presentation and slides will be available in the

Investor Relations section of INSW’s website at www.intlseas.com.

Please allow extra time prior to the presentation to visit the site and

download any necessary software that may be needed to listen to the

Internet broadcast. A replay of the presentation will also be available

on the Company’s website.

About International Seaways, Inc.

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW) is one of the largest tanker

companies worldwide providing energy transportation services for crude

oil and petroleum products in International Flag markets. International

Seaways owns and operates a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 VLCCs, two

Suezmaxes, six Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 7 MR tankers.

Through joint ventures, it currently has ownership interests in two

floating storage and offloading service vessels. International Seaways

has an experienced team committed to the very best operating practices

and the highest levels of customer service and operational efficiency.

International Seaways is headquartered in New York City, NY. Additional

information is available at www.intlseas.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, the

Company may make or approve certain statements in future filings with

the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), in press releases, or in

oral or written presentations by representatives of the Company. All

statements other than statements of historical facts should be

considered forward-looking statements. These matters or statements may

relate to the Company’s plans to issue dividends, its prospects,

including statements regarding vessel acquisitions, trends in the tanker

markets, and possibilities of strategic alliances and investments.

Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current plans,

estimates and projections, and are subject to change based on a number

of factors. Investors should carefully consider the risk factors

outlined in more detail in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2018 for

the Company, the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended

September 30, 2019, and in similar sections of other filings made by the

Company with the SEC from time to time. The Company assumes no

obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements and written and oral forward-looking

statements attributable to the Company or its representatives after the

date of this release are qualified in their entirety by the cautionary

statements contained in this paragraph and in other reports previously

or hereafter filed by the Company with the SEC. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200106005941/en/