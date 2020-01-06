|
23:30 | 06.01.2020
International Seaways to Host Investor and Analyst Event on January 15, 2020
International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW) (the “Company” or “INSW”), one
of the largest tanker companies worldwide providing energy
transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products, today
announced that it will host an investor and analyst event on Wednesday,
January 15, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. ET in New York. Institutional investors
and analysts interested in attending the event should contact Matt
Berkowitz of The IGB Group at +1-212-227-7098 or mberkowitz@igbir.com.
A live webcast of the presentation and slides will be available in the
Investor Relations section of INSW’s website at www.intlseas.com.
Please allow extra time prior to the presentation to visit the site and
download any necessary software that may be needed to listen to the
Internet broadcast. A replay of the presentation will also be available
on the Company’s website.
About International Seaways, Inc.
International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW) is one of the largest tanker
companies worldwide providing energy transportation services for crude
oil and petroleum products in International Flag markets. International
Seaways owns and operates a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 VLCCs, two
Suezmaxes, six Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 7 MR tankers.
Through joint ventures, it currently has ownership interests in two
floating storage and offloading service vessels. International Seaways
has an experienced team committed to the very best operating practices
and the highest levels of customer service and operational efficiency.
International Seaways is headquartered in New York City, NY. Additional
information is available at www.intlseas.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, the
Company may make or approve certain statements in future filings with
the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), in press releases, or in
oral or written presentations by representatives of the Company. All
statements other than statements of historical facts should be
considered forward-looking statements. These matters or statements may
relate to the Company’s plans to issue dividends, its prospects,
including statements regarding vessel acquisitions, trends in the tanker
markets, and possibilities of strategic alliances and investments.
Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current plans,
estimates and projections, and are subject to change based on a number
of factors. Investors should carefully consider the risk factors
outlined in more detail in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2018 for
the Company, the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended
September 30, 2019, and in similar sections of other filings made by the
Company with the SEC from time to time. The Company assumes no
obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements and written and oral forward-looking
statements attributable to the Company or its representatives after the
date of this release are qualified in their entirety by the cautionary
statements contained in this paragraph and in other reports previously
or hereafter filed by the Company with the SEC.
