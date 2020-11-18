13:05 | 18.11.2020

Investing in Future Generations: CAI Awards More Than $500,000 to Education Partners in 2020–2021

Computer Aid, Inc. (CAI), a leading business technology services firm committed to helping private and public organizations drive value, improve productivity, and enhance customer experience, is pleased to announce an investment in future generations. CAI has awarded 12 Instructional Technology Grants, 5 Summer Enrichment Program Grants, 6 Enrichment Programs, and 61 Scholarships to nonprofit education partners during the 2020-2021 school year through its Education4Kids program. CAI’s Education4Kids program is central to their company mission – they are committed to funding educational programs that serve at-risk, inner-city youth in communities where we do business. Over the past 20 years, CAI has invested millions in the lives of children through program grants and its private elementary school, CAI Learning Academy. “Helping our communities thrive is part of the CAI mission, we are committed to being purpose-driven. There is no better way to do that than by providing ways for children to learn through new and innovative avenues and reach beyond their goals. We are happy to have the opportunity to award these grants and scholarships, and I personally look forward to hearing about each child’s growth and success in the near future.” Tony Salvaggio, CEO, CAI Recipients of these funds include: Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lehigh Valley, Boys and Girls Club of Allentown, PA; Boys and Girls Club of Delaware; Boys and Girls Club of Easton, PA; Boys and Girls Club of Western PA, Pittsburgh, PA; Holy Infancy School, Bethlehem, PA; The Joshua Group, Harrisburg, PA; The Nativity School of Harrisburg, PA; St. Jerome Regional School, Tamaqua, PA; St. John Vianney Regional School, Allentown, PA; St. Stephen’s Episcopal School, Harrisburg, PA; and St. Thomas More School, Allentown, PA.

