14:01 | 30.03.2020

Invitation to a Company Update on the COVID-19 Response

LUND, Sweden, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Immunovia invites you to a teleconference (in English) for all stakeholders and media on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 16:30 CET. Mats Grahn, CEO will present an update on the company’s COVID-19 response as well as an update on the activities in preparation for the Q3 2020 launch of IMMray(TM) PanCan-d and the prospective studies followed by a Q&A session. Please call in a few minutes in advance. To attend, please dial-in at one of the numbers below and provide the conference code Immunovia to the operator: Conference Numbers: Sweden: +46(0)8-50-520-424Austria: +43(0)12530807Germany: +49(0)30-3001-90612Denmark: +45-3271-4573Switzerland: +41(0)22-592-7103Spain: +34-91-787-0777Netherlands: +31(0)20-794-8426United States: +1-212-999-6659Norway: +47-2156-3318France: +33(0)1-7037-7166United Kingdom (standard international access): +44(0)20-3003-2666Conference Code: (to provide to the operator) ImmunoviaImmunovia Webcast: https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/immunovia/20200401_1/ [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2763910-1&h=1343751735&u=https%3A%2F%2Fchannel.royalcast.com%2Fwebcast%2Fimmunovia%2F20200401_1%2F&a=https%3A%2F%2Fchannel.royalcast.com%2Fwebcast%2Fimmunovia%2F20200401_1%2F]There will be an MP3-file available at Immunovia’s webpage under Investors/Audio-Gallery (https://immunovia.com/investors/audio-gallery/ [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2763910-1&h=1609579610&u=https%3A%2F%2Fimmunovia.com%2Finvestors%2Faudio-gallery%2F&a=https%3A%2F%2Fimmunovia.com%2Finvestors%2Faudio-gallery%2F]) for those who want to listen to the telephone conference afterwards. The file will be available within two hours after the conference has ended. About ImmunoviaImmunovia AB is a diagnostic company that is developing and commercializing highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer and autoimmune diseases based on Immunovia’s proprietary test platform called IMMray(TM). Tests are based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis using advanced machine-learning and bioinformatics to single-out a set of relevant biomarkers that indicate a certain disease. Thus, forming a unique “disease biomarker signature”.The company was founded in 2007, based on cancer studies and ground-breaking research in the Department of Immuntechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health Cancer Center, Sweden.The first product, IMMray(TM) PanCan-d, is undergoing clinical evaluation in some of the world’s largest clinical studies for pancreatic cancer, PanFAM-1, PanSYM-1 and PanDIA-1 [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2763910-1&h=3778754174&u=https%3A%2F%2Fimmunovia.com%2Fimmray-pancan-d%2Fprospective-studies-and-next-step%2F&a=world%27s+largest+clinical+studies+for+pancreatic+cancer%2C+PanFAM-1%2C+PanSYM-1+and+PanDIA-1] and is currently entering the final validation for sales start Q3 2020. When validated, IMMray(TM) PanCan-d will be the first blood-based test for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer on the market, with a potential to significantly improve patient survival and outcome.Immunovia’s shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2763910-1&h=3012488584&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.immunovia.com%2F&a=www.immunovia.com].For more information, please contact: Julie SilberDirector of Investor Relations Immunovia Email: julie.silber@immunovia.com [mailto:julie.silber@immunovia.com] Tel: +46-7-93-486-277 This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2763910-1&h=3099466109&u=http%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com%2F&a=http%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com]https://news.cision.com/immunovia-ab/r/invitation-to-a-company-update-on-the-covid-19-response,c3076649 [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2763910-1&h=898752797&u=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com%2Fimmunovia-ab%2Fr%2Finvitation-to-a-company-update-on-the-covid-19-response%2Cc3076649&a=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com%2Fimmunovia-ab%2Fr%2Finvitation-to-a-company-update-on-the-covid-19-response%2Cc3076649]The following files are available for download: https://mb.cision.com/Main/13121/3076649/1220729.pdf

