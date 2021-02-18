10:08 | 18.02.2021

Invitation to a press conference: Kamux Corporation’s Financial Statements Bulletin for 2020

HELSINKI, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Kamux Corporation will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin for 2020 on Friday February 26, 2021 at about 9:00 a.m.Kamux will hold a Financial Statements Bulletin webcast and conference call for media and analysts on Friday February 26, 2021 at 11:00 (EET) in Finnish and then in English at around 12:00 (EET). The event will be hold only through web and you can follow it as a live webcast in Finnish through a link at https://kamux.videosync.fi/2020-q4-tulos [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3071653-1&h=1684884092&u=https%3A%2F%2Fkamux.videosync.fi%2F2020-q4-tulos&a=https%3A%2F%2Fkamux.videosync.fi%2F2020-q4-tulos] and in English at https://kamux.videosync.fi/2020-q4-results [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3071653-1&h=3349113365&u=https%3A%2F%2Fkamux.videosync.fi%2F2020-q4-results&a=https%3A%2F%2Fkamux.videosync.fi%2F2020-q4-results]. Participation by conference call: Finland: +358 981710310 Sweden: +46 856642651 United Kingdom: +44 3333000804 United States: +1 6319131422PIN: 34026005#The Financial Statements Bulletin will be presented by CEO Juha Kalliokoski and CFO Marko Lehtonen.Kamux CorporationFurther information:Communications Director Satu Otalair@kamux.fi[mailto:ir@kamux.fi] Telephone +358 400 629 337Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 78 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold approximately 300,000 used cars, 55,432 of which were sold in 2019. Kamux’s revenue reached EUR 658.5 million in 2019. In 2019, Kamux’s average number of employees was 595 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. www.kamux.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3071653-1&h=1442590445&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.kamux.com%2F&a=www.kamux.com] This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3071653-1&h=669039941&u=http%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com%2F&a=http%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com]https://news.cision.com/kamux/r/invitation-to-a-press-conference–kamux-corporation-s-financial-statements-bulletin-for-2020,c3289364 [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3071653-1&h=1650580326&u=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com%2Fkamux%2Fr%2Finvitation-to-a-press-conference–kamux-corporation-s-financial-statements-bulletin-for-2020%2Cc3289364&a=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com%2Fkamux%2Fr%2Finvitation-to-a-press-conference–kamux-corporation-s-financial-statements-bulletin-for-2020%2Cc3289364]Cision AB Web site: https://www.cision.com//