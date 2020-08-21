13:06 | 21.08.2020

Invitation to presentation of BioInvent’s second quarter report 2020 on August 27, 2020

LUND, Sweden, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — BioInvent International AB (OMXS: BINV) will issue its interim report for the second quarter 2020 on Thursday August 27 at 8.00 a.m. CEST, followed by an audiocast with teleconference at 5.30 p.m. CEST, hosted by Martin Welschof, CEO and members of the management team. The presentation will be held in English.To participate, please call any of the following phone numbers from:SE: +46 850558350NE: +31 107129163UK: +44 3333009266US: +1 8335268398Webcast: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/bioinvent-q2-2020 [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2893222-1&h=2547682191&u=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.streamfabriken.com%2Fbioinvent-q2-2020&a=https%3A%2F%2Ftv.streamfabriken.com%2Fbioinvent-q2-2020] About BioInvent BioInvent International AB (OMXS: BINV) is a clinical stage company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapies, with two ongoing programs in Phase l/ll clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively. Two preclinical programs in solid tumors are expected to have entered clinical trials by the end of 2020. The Company’s validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T(TM) technology platform simultaneously identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company’s own clinical development pipeline or for additional licensing and partnering.The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company’s fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2893222-1&h=1354080130&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bioinvent.com%2F&a=www.bioinvent.com].For further information, please contact: Martin Welschof, CEO

Hans Herklots, LifeSci Advisors +46 (0)46 286 85 50

Hans Herklots, LifeSci Advisors +41 79 598 71 49 martin.welschof@bioinvent.com hherklots@lifesciadvisors.com