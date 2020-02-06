15:00 | 06.02.2020

Invora™ Herbicide Receives EPA Federal Approval

The Vegetation Management business within Bayer CropScience LP, announces the label for its latest product. Invora™ Herbicide has received federal approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The herbicide is federally registered for use on privately-owned, non-hayed rangeland and non-hayed perennial grasslands managed as rangeland in the states of Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. Invora herbicide provides the following key benefits: New active ingredient for managing undesirable woody brush and weeds on rangeland Effective long-term control of honey mesquite and huisache, two of the most problematic and wide-spread invasive brush species in the four-state region A tool for use in rangeland restoration efforts Proven extended treatment life, resulting in favorable economics compared to past standards PRE and POST control of many broadleaf weeds through both root and shoot uptake Bayer’s next generation stewardship strategy to avoid impacting the compost industry or neighbors “We are so pleased to see Invora herbicide receive federal approval from the EPA,” said Bayer Head of Vegetation Management Marketing, North America, Tiffany Fremder. “It is truly exciting to provide ranchers with an innovative brush solution for their rangeland restoration needs by reducing the negative impacts of difficult-to-control brush, such as mesquite and huisache. The power to reclaim the land is now in their hands.” When considering the use of Invora herbicide, the following criteria must be followed: Do not use on hay production sites Do not harvest, compost or move any treated vegetation from the treatment site for a period of two years following treatment Treated brush must degrade on the treatment site and cannot be removed Manure resulting from animals grazing on treated vegetation within two years of application must remain on the treatment site Livestock that graze the treatment site within two years following application must be fed for three days forage not previously treated with this herbicide before transport off the property or to sites other than privately-owned non-hayed rangeland or privately-owned non-hayed perennial grasslands managed as rangelands. See label for suggestions to accomplish this requirement. Invora herbicide is a restricted use product. Prior to spraying, all applicators must complete picolinic acid herbicide training. Always read and follow label use directions, restrictions, and application and stewardship requirements. Pesticide labels provide critical information on how to safely and legally handle and use pesticide products. It is the responsibility of the landowner and/or applicator to read and follow label directions. First sales of Invora herbicide are anticipated in April 2020 following state registrations. For more information on Invora Herbicide, contact your local Bayer sales representative or visit: www.invora.com. About Bayer Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to benefit people by supporting efforts to overcome the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. Bayer is committed to the principles of sustainable development, and the Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2018, the Group employed around 117,000 people and had sales of 39.6 billion euros. Capital expenditures amounted to 2.6 billion euros, R&D expenses to 5.2 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.us. Forward-Looking Statements This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer Group or subgroup management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer’s public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments. ALWAYS READ AND FOLLOW LABEL INSTRUCTIONS. Bayer Environmental Science, a business unit of Bayer CropScience LP, 5000 CentreGreen Way, Suite 400, Cary, NC 27513. 1-800-331-2867. www.environmentalscience.bayer.us. Bayer the Bayer Cross and Invora are registered trademarks of Bayer. Not all products are registered in all states. Always read and follow label instructions carefully. ©2020 Bayer CropScience LP.

