16:56 | 20.01.2021

Iraq Midstream Oil and Gas Industry Outlook Report 2020-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Iraq Midstream Oil and Gas Industry Outlook to 2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. Iraq Midstream Oil and Gas Industry Outlook to 2025 – Market Outlook for Liquids Storage, Pipelines and Gas Processing is a comprehensive report on midstream oil and gas industry in Iraq. The report provides details such as name, type, operational status and operator for all active and planned (new build) liquids storage terminals major trunk pipelines and gas processing plants in Iraq till 2025. Further, the report also offers recent developments and latest contracts awarded in the country’s midstream sector, wherever available.

Scope

Updated information related to all active, planned and announced oil storage terminals, trunk pipelines and gas processing plants in the country, including operator and equity details Key mergers and acquisitions and asset transactions in the country’s midstream oil and gas industry, where available Latest developments, financial deals and awarded contracts related to midstream oil and gas industry in the country, wherever available

Key Topics Covered: 1. Table of Contents

1.1. List of Tables 1.2. List of Figures

2. Introduction

2.1. What is This Report About? 2.2. Market Definition

3. Iraq Oil Storage Industry

3.1. Iraq Oil Storage Industry, Key Data 3.2. Iraq Oil Storage Industry, Overview 3.3. Iraq Oil Storage Industry, Storage Operations 3.3.1. Iraq Oil Storage Industry, Total Storage Capacity 3.4. Iraq Oil Storage Industry, Storage Capacity Share by Area 3.5. Iraq Oil Storage Industry, Storage Capacity by Major Companies 3.6. Iraq Oil Storage Industry, Storage Capacity by Terminal 3.7. Iraq Oil Storage Industry, Asset Details 3.7.1. Iraq Oil Storage Industry, Active Asset Details 3.7.2. Iraq Oil Storage Industry, Planned Asset Details

4. Iraq Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry

4.1. Iraq Oil Pipelines 4.2. Iraq Oil Pipelines, Overview 4.3. Iraq Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Crude Oil Pipeline Length by Major Companies 4.4. Iraq Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Crude Oil Pipelines 4.5. Iraq Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Petroleum Products Pipeline Length by Company 4.6. Iraq Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Petroleum Products Pipelines 4.7. Iraq Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Oil Pipelines Asset Details 4.7.1. Iraq Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Oil Pipelines Active Asset Details 4.7.2. Iraq Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Oil Pipelines Planned Asset Details 4.8. Iraq Gas Pipelines, Key Data 4.9. Iraq Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Natural Gas Pipeline Length by Company 4.10. Iraq Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Natural Gas Pipelines 4.11. Iraq Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Gas Pipelines Asset Details 4.11.1. Iraq Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Gas Pipelines Active Asset Details 4.11.2. Iraq Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Gas Pipelines Planned Asset Details

5. Iraq Gas Processing Industry

5.1. Iraq Gas Processing Industry, Key Data 5.2. Iraq Gas Processing Industry, Overview 5.3. Iraq Gas Processing Industry, Gas Processing Capacity by Major Companies 5.4. Iraq Gas Processing Industry, Processing Plant Number by Plant Type 5.5. Iraq Gas Processing Industry, Capacity Contribution of Various Provinces 5.6. Iraq Gas Processing Industry, Active Gas Processing Capacity 5.7. Iraq Gas Processing Industry, Planned Gas Processing Capacity 5.8. Iraq Gas Processing Industry, Asset Details 5.8.1. Iraq Gas Processing Industry, Active Asset Details 5.8.2. Iraq Gas Processing Industry, Planned Asset Details

6. Recent Contracts

6.1. Detailed Contract Summary 6.1.1. Awarded Contracts

7. Recent Developments

7.1. Other Significant Developments 7.2. New Contracts Announcements

8. Appendix

