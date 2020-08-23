0:00 | 24.08.2020

iSignthis Ltd (ASX:ISX) Incorrect and Misleading Article by the Australian Financial Review

iSignthis Ltd (ASX:ISX) (FRA:TA8) has been made aware of a misleading article published in todays’ Australian Financial Review. The article was authored by gossip bloggist, Mr Joe Aston, and referred to a company that is not a customer of iSignthis, and with which iSignthis has not ever had a relationship. The iSignthis customer referred to in the recent statement of claim at paragraph 73 in our Federal Court case VID1315/20191 against the ASXL Ltd is a different company, with a different website address, and is a licensed crypto exchange under the EU regulatory regime. The company referred to in Aston’s blog is a Vanuatu FX or CFD dealer, and has no relationship to iSignthis or the iSignthis customer, which is an Estonian exchange. Mr Aston has again not fact checked his article / blog with the Company. The Company will be contacting the publisher today. About iSignthis Ltd: Australian Securities and Frankfurt Stock Exchange listed iSignthis Ltd (ASX:ISX) (FRA:TA8) is the global RegTech leader in remote identity verification, payment authentication with deposit taking, transactional banking and payment processing capability. iSignthis provides an end-to-end on-boarding service for merchants, with a unified payment and identity service via our Paydentity(TM) and ISXPay(R) solutions. By converging payments and identity, iSignthis delivers regulatory compliance to an enhanced customer due diligence standard, offering global reach to any of the world’s 4.2Bn ‘bank verified’ card or account holders, that can be remotely on-boarded to meet the Customer Due Diligence requirements of AML regulated merchants in as little as 3 to 5 minutes. Paydentity(TM) has now onboarded and verified more than 1.5m persons to an AML KYC standard. iSignthis Paydentity(TM) service is the trusted back office solution for regulated entities, allowing merchants to stay ahead of the regulatory curve, and focus on growing their core business. iSignthis’ subsidiary, iSignthis eMoney Ltd, trades as ISXPay(R), and is an EEA authorised eMoney Monetary Financial Institution, offering card acquiring in the EEA, and Australia. ISXPay(R) is a principal member of Mastercard Inc, Diners, Discover, (China) Union Pay International and JCB International, an American Express aggregator, and provides merchants with access to payments via alternative methods including SEPA, Poli Payments, Sofort, Trustly, WeChat, AliPay and others. UAB Baltic Banking Service, a wholly owned subsidiary of iSignthis Ltd, provides API based access to SEPA Core, SEPA Instant and SEPA business scheme, for neobanks, banks, credit unions and emoney institutions, and provides a bridge to the Central Bank of Lithuania’s CENTROLink service. Contact:

