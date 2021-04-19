0:00 | 29.12.2021

iSignthis Ltd (ASX:ISX) Managing Director Update

The Board of iSignthis Limited (ASX:ISX) (FRA:TA8) has been informed today by Mr John (NJ) Karantzis Chairman that he will step aside from his role as Managing Director, but will remain as a non-executive director of the Company. Mr Tim Hart, Executive Chairman said today: “With the demerger from ISX Financial EU Plc now complete and Mr Karantzis relocating to Cyprus, it is appropriate for him to step aside as Managing Director to allow him to focus on the demerged EU business, which also owns 19.9% of the NSX Limited. I want to thank John for all his hard work and dedication to build a world class business over the last ten years. His passion for the Company and never ending optimism as CEO and Managing Director will be difficult to replace, but we are thankful that John has agreed to stay on as a non-executive director.” Mr Karantzis said “I’d like to thank the board and in particular Mr Hart for their support over the ten years since the iSignthis business was founded. I also take the opportunity to thank all our shareholders for their support and patience over the last 2 years. Whilst I’m stepping down as CEO and Managing Director, I remain committed as a non-executive director to the Company, and in particular to holding the ASX Ltd to account for their unprecedented actions against the Company and its 10,000 plus retail shareholders.” In the new year the Board will review its structure. In the interim period, Mr Tim Hart will step up as the Executive Chairman. About iSignthis Ltd: iSignthis Ltd is a hybrid monetary financial institution and also a RegTech leader in remote identity verification, payment authentication with deposit taking, transactional banking and payment processing capability. iSignthis provides an end-to-end on-boarding service for merchants, with a unified payment, electronic money and identity service via our Paydentity(TM) and ISXPay(R) solutions. By converging payments and identity, iSignthis delivers regulatory compliance to an enhanced customer due diligence standard, offering global reach to any of the world’s 4.2Bn ‘bank verified’ card or account holders, that can be remotely on-boarded to meet the Customer Due Diligence requirements of AML regulated merchants in as little as 3 to 5 minutes. Paydentity(TM) has now onboarded and verified more than 1.5m persons to an AML KYC standard. iSignthis Paydentity(TM) service is the trusted back office solution for regulated entities, allowing merchants to stay ahead of the regulatory curve, and focus on growing their core business. iSignthis’ subsidiary, iSignthis eMoney Ltd, trades as ISXPay(R), and is an EEA authorised eMoney Monetary Financial Institution, offering card acquiring in the EEA, and Australia. ISXPay(R) is a principal member of Mastercard Inc, Diners, Discover, (China) Union Pay International and JCB International, an American Express aggregator, and provides merchants with access to payments via alternative methods including SEPA, Poli Payments, Sofort, PRZ24 and others. Probanx Solutions Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of iSignthis Ltd, provides API based access to CORE Banking solutions, SEPA Core, SEPA Instant and SEPA business scheme, for neobanks, banks, credit unions and emoney institutions, and provides a bridge to the Eurosystem’s Central Bank of Lithuania’s CENTROLink service. Contact:

