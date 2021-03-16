|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
0:50 | 17.03.2021
Isotrol and Berkana Resources Corporation Partner to Accelerate Growth in the North American Renewable Energy Market
Isotrol, an international benchmark in engineering and control software solutions focused on improving the operational efficiency of Renewable Energy assets, and Berkana Resources, a leader in Operational Technology (OT) for the Energy market, have recently signed a partnership Agreement to address the rapidly expanding North American Renewable Energy market. As a result of this collaboration, both companies will jointly provide a better and more competitive solution, tailored to local needs in the execution of projects for their clients.
For Isotrol “this agreement enhances our strategic commitment to be consolidated in the North American market,” declared the COO of Isotrol Manuel Losada. “Partnering with a company like Berkana Resources, with its extensive experience and position in the O&G sector, is a privilege that allows us to jointly offer a competitive and quality tender to a client that is steadily expanding towards renewable energies.”
For his part, the President of Berkana Resources Jeff Whitney, added, “Partnering with Isotrol gives us access to exceptional knowledge and solution capabilities to address the Renewal Energy market.”
This partnership consolidates the appreciable position previously achieved by each party in North America. Isotrol currently has more than 13 GW of installed power monitored with its systems on the continent and maintains offices in Boston (USA) and Calgary (Canada). Berkana Resources provides support to multiple large and mid sized Oil & Gas concerns, assisting with Oil & Gas and Renewal Energy projects, and maintains offices in Denver, Colorado; Houston, Texas and Calgary, Alberta (Canada).
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer