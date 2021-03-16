0:50 | 17.03.2021

Isotrol and Berkana Resources Corporation Partner to Accelerate Growth in the North American Renewable Energy Market

Isotrol, an international benchmark in engineering and control software solutions focused on improving the operational efficiency of Renewable Energy assets, and Berkana Resources, a leader in Operational Technology (OT) for the Energy market, have recently signed a partnership Agreement to address the rapidly expanding North American Renewable Energy market. As a result of this collaboration, both companies will jointly provide a better and more competitive solution, tailored to local needs in the execution of projects for their clients.

Isotrol has been present in the North American market for more than seven years and brings to this partnership its Renewable Energy knowledge, experience and technology including Bluence®, Isotrol’s comprehensive management platform for Renewable Energy. Berkana Resources has been providing Operational Technology services in North America since 2004 and brings its control system operational, technical, security and compliance knowledge to the partnership, along with a strong local position. For Isotrol “this agreement enhances our strategic commitment to be consolidated in the North American market,” declared the COO of Isotrol Manuel Losada. “Partnering with a company like Berkana Resources, with its extensive experience and position in the O&G sector, is a privilege that allows us to jointly offer a competitive and quality tender to a client that is steadily expanding towards renewable energies.” For his part, the President of Berkana Resources Jeff Whitney, added, “Partnering with Isotrol gives us access to exceptional knowledge and solution capabilities to address the Renewal Energy market.” This partnership consolidates the appreciable position previously achieved by each party in North America. Isotrol currently has more than 13 GW of installed power monitored with its systems on the continent and maintains offices in Boston (USA) and Calgary (Canada). Berkana Resources provides support to multiple large and mid sized Oil & Gas concerns, assisting with Oil & Gas and Renewal Energy projects, and maintains offices in Denver, Colorado; Houston, Texas and Calgary, Alberta (Canada).

About Isotrol

Isotrol develops technology for the international energy market and specializes in optimizing the efficiency and profitability of renewable energy plants. The company was established in 1984 as pioneers of monitoring and control systems and, today, their solutions are managing over 53 GW of installed power capacity in 45 countries around the world.

About Berkana Resources Corporation

Berkana Resources Corporation (BRC) was established in 2004 and provides Operational and Information Technology consulting, integration, security and compliance solutions to customers in the Oil & Gas and Electric Utilities markets. Their clients include major Oil & Gas Companies, Utility Companies and Mid-Stream MLPs.

