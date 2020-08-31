16:45 | 31.08.2020

IT Service Management in the New Normal: Market Study Reveals 55% of IT Teams Need Improved Technology for Support of Remote Workforce and Learning Environments

In a recent TeamDynamix market study: “ITSM in the New Normal,” 55% of the participants state that they were not prepared to support a remote workplace or remote learning environment. Key areas in need of improved technology include better end-user portals for managing inquiries, improved tools for managing remote teams, and increased insight to manage work and resource allocations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200831005462/en/5 Quick Wins for IT Support Teams to Improve Bandwidth & Collaboration:

A fully functional online portal for end-users can reduce call volume by 20-50%; this includes an online knowledge base, service catalog and automated workflow for technicians. 68% of the study participants could not engage in resource capacity planning; when IT teams are stretched thin, it is important to have one place for incidents, problems, change requests and project work. Crowdsource content from end-users; as users discover how to do something, they can create an article that goes into a queue for review & posting. As maturity increases, use change management and asset management to reduce the time that IT spends gathering information or planning for new releases or patches. Leverage a project platform to manage remote teamwork – when IT resources are stretched thin, managing projects, upgrades, releases, and change can be daunting – a combined ITSM & Project platform helps. “We are seeing an increase in demand,” explains Andrew Graf, chief product officer at TeamDynamix. “One key reason why is that we offer a fast implementation. Our platform is highly configurable and does not require any coding or scripting which means that you can spin up an instance and start building out your portal, your knowledge base and even workflows without any deep technical resources.”

About TeamDynamix TeamDynamix offers IT Service Management (ITSM), Project Portfolio Management (PPM) and Enterprise Service Management (ESM) together on a single codeless platform. Transform IT from order taker to strategic innovator with better insights and tools to improve IT maturity, optimize resources and deliver enhanced end-user service. More at TeamDynamix.com, @TDXBuzz, LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200831005462/en/