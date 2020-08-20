14:30 | 20.08.2020

Iteris Expands Geographic Coverage Into U.S. Pacific Islands Through Distribution Agreement With Phoenix Pacific

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has partnered with Phoenix Pacific, Inc. to expand distribution of its roadway sensors technology across the U.S. Pacific Islands regions of Hawaii and Guam.

The deal will see Iteris’ full range of advanced vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian detection solutions, as well as its cloud-based performance analytics software, sold through Phoenix Pacific’s extensive distribution network, in support of Hawaii and Guam’s transportation improvement program goals to reduce congestion, and improve safety and efficiency. The partnership positions Iteris to help transportation agencies in the region address traffic congestion and aging infrastructure issues, which are expected to worsen as, according to the American Society of Civil Engineers’ 2020 Infrastructure Report Card, Hawaii’s statewide roadway travel demand is projected to increase to 3.4 million daily vehicle trips by 2035. “This partnership is an exciting step forward in our mission to bring best-in-class smart mobility solutions to the streets and highways of the Hawaii and Guam regions we serve,” said Danny Smoot, vice president at Phoenix Pacific. “We believe that Iteris, with its excellent distributor training and support, is well positioned to deliver its advanced video detection technology and mobility intelligence solutions to the U.S. Pacific Islands.” “We are thrilled to announce the addition of Phoenix Pacific to our U.S. distribution channel,” said Mark Nogaki, vice president, sales and customer success, Roadway Sensors at Iteris. “This is an important step in our geographic expansion, and Phoenix Pacific is the ideal partner to deliver the sales and support of Iteris products due to its long history of traffic engineering expertise in the region.”

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management – the foundation for a new era of mobility. We apply cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to achieve safe, efficient and sustainable mobility. Our end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world to help ensure that roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Iteris Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “can,” and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the new customer and contract, including benefits of the contractual relationship. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our ability to provide our products and solutions in a cost-efficient basis; government funding and budgetary issues and timing; the potential impact of product and service offerings from competitors and other competitive pressures; challenges in the development of software-based solutions generally; and the impact of general economic, political and other conditions in the markets we address. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).

