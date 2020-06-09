|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:05 | 09.06.2020
Iteris Reports 18% Revenue Growth Year Over Year in Fiscal Fourth Quarter
Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today reported financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2020.
Total net bookings of $28.7 million, up 19% year over year
Total ending backlog of $67.2 million, up 21% year over year
GAAP net income of $0.2 million, or $0.01 per share, a $2.6 million, or $0.08 per share, improvement year over year
Non-GAAP net income of $1.8 million, or $0.04 per share, a $3.1 million, or $0.08 per share, improvement year over year
Total net bookings of $121.9 million, up 14% year over year
GAAP net loss of $5.6 million, or ($0.14) per share, a $2.2 million, or $0.09 per share, improvement year over year
Non-GAAP net income of $1.2 million, or $0.03 per share, a $5.0 million, or $0.14 per share, improvement year over year
“Despite the many global disruptions from COVID-19, we continue to see favorable long-term, secular trends in the smart mobility infrastructure management market. Therefore, we look forward to introducing several exciting new product innovations, during our current fiscal 2021 year that began on April 1, 2020, which we expect to further enhance our market leadership and contribute to our financial results.”
Operating expenses in the fourth quarter increased 13% to $13.9 million, compared with $12.3 million in the same quarter a year ago. This increase was primarily due to expenses related to the acquisition of AGI and retention costs for certain Agriculture and Weather Analytics employees. In connection with the AGI acquisition completed in July 2019, the company added general and administrative employees, which has increased its selling, general and administrative expenses in fiscal 2020.
Operating income in the fourth quarter was $0.1 million, compared with an operating loss of $2.5 million in the same quarter a year ago. Net income in the fourth quarter was $0.2 million, or $0.01 diluted per share, compared with a loss of $2.4 million, or $0.07 per share, in the same quarter a year ago.
Operating expenses for fiscal year 2020 were $53.7 million, compared with $46.6 million for the previous year period. The increase was primarily due to expenses related to the acquisition of AGI, retention costs for certain Agriculture and Weather Analytics employees, and executive severance costs. In connection with the AGI acquisition completed in July 2019, the company added general and administrative employees, which has increased its selling, general and administrative expense in fiscal 2020.
Operating loss in fiscal 2020 was $6.0 million, compared with an operating loss of $8.0 million in fiscal 2019. Net loss in fiscal 2020 was approximately $5.6 million, or ($0.14) per share, compared with a net loss of approximately $7.8 million, or ($0.23) per share, in fiscal 2019.
Non-GAAP net income in the fourth quarter was approximately $1.8 million, or $0.04 diluted per share, compared with a net loss of approximately $1.4 million, or ($0.04) per share, in the same quarter a year ago.
In conjunction with the sale, Iteris will take a restructuring charge in the range of $1.7 million to $1.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, of which approximately 60% relates to the sale activities. The restructure includes separation costs for certain employees who will not transition to DTN and an additional 10 to 15 positions that are being eliminated to right-size the cost structure of the company. The annualized savings from the restructure charges, excluding those related to the sale, will be in the range of $1.2 million to $1.3 million.
To listen to the live or archived webcast of the earnings call or to view the press release, please visit the investor relations section of the Iteris website at www.iteris.com.
A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through June 16, 2020. To access the replay dial information, please click here.
Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, federal, state and local government budgetary issues, spending and scheduling changes, funding constraints and delays, including in light of the COVID-19 pandemic; the timing and amount of government funds allocated to overall transportation infrastructure projects and the transportation industry; our ability to replace large contracts once they have been completed; the effectiveness of efficiency, cost, and expense reduction efforts; our ability to achieve anticipated benefits from the sale of our Agriculture and Weather Analytics segment; difficulties and risks in restructurings; our ability to successfully complete and integrate acquired companies; our ability to specify, develop, complete, introduce, market and gain broad acceptance of our new and existing product and service offerings; risks related to our ability to recruit and/or retain key talent; the potential unforeseen impact of product and service offerings from competitors, increased competition in certain market segments, and such competitors’ patent coverage and claims; any softness in the markets that we address; and the impact of general economic and political conditions and specific conditions in the markets we address, and the possible disruption in government spending and commercial activities, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, import/export tariffs, terrorist activities or armed conflicts in the United States and internationally. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, as contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).
14,217
$
7,071
146
–
11,556
1,935
17,569
16,929
10,352
6,487
3,040
2,916
2,149
1,367
59,029
36,705
1,942
1,965
13,044
–
6,137
3,286
20,590
15,150
1,215
849
101,957
$
57,955
8,355
$
9,441
8,441
6,536
3,756
2,370
5,963
4,883
26,515
23,230
12,315
670
38,830
23,900
63,127
34,055
101,957
$
57,955
2019
2019
13,282
50,896
26,091
99,123
8,224
28,434
8,006
32,083
16,230
60,517
9,861
38,606
10,311
38,471
1,931
7,819
84
275
12,326
46,565
(2,465
)
)
9
50
39
129
(2,417
)
)
)
)
)
)
)
)
)
)
33,358
33,266
33,358
33,266
15,074
1,982
17,160
)
)
)
)
11,457
1,731
13,282
)
)
)
)
52,108
6,714
59,110
)
)
)
)
)
44,841
5,816
50,896
)
)
)
)
Iteris believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. Iteris’ management believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides consistency and comparability among and between results from prior periods or forecasts and future prospects, and also facilitates comparisons with other companies in its industry. The company’s management believes that the exclusion of the items described above provides insight into core operating results, the ability to generate cash and underlying business trends affecting performance. Iteris has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform additional analysis of past, present and future operating performance, and as a supplemental means to evaluate ongoing core operations.
Management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures internally for strategic decision making, forecasting future results and evaluating current performance. Non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP; therefore, the information is not necessarily comparable to other companies’ financial information and should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
Details of the items excluded from GAAP financial results in calculating non-GAAP financial measures and explanatory footnotes are as follows:
(a)
Iteris excludes stock-based compensation expenses from its non-GAAP financial measures primarily because they are non-cash expenses and management finds it useful to exclude certain non-cash charges to assess the appropriate level of various operating expenses to assist in budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Moreover, because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use under FASB ASC Topic 718, Iteris believes excluding stock-based compensation expenses allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our recurring core business operating results and those of other companies.
(b)
Iteris excludes depreciation expenses from its non-GAAP financial measures. Management finds it useful to exclude these charges to assess the appropriate level of various operating expenses to assist in budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods.
(c)
Iteris incurs amortization of developed technology and purchased intangibles in connection with acquisitions of certain businesses and technologies. Amortization of developed technologies and purchased intangibles is inconsistent in amount and frequency, and is significantly affected by the timing and size of our developments and acquisitions. Management finds it useful to exclude these variable charges from our cost of revenues and operating expenses to assist in budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to our future period revenues as well. Amortization of developed technologies and purchased intangible assets will recur in future periods.
(d)
The amount includes legal, audit, and valuation costs associated with the acquisition of Albeck Gerken, as well as salaries expense related to retention agreements with certain AGI employees. These costs are non-recurring in nature.
(f)
The amount represents the estimated income tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments. The tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments for the three and twelve months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 were calculated by applying an estimated tax rate of 1% to each specific non-GAAP item, due to the impact of the valuation allowance on our effective tax rate in those years.
In addition to the above non-GAAP financial measures, the Company has included net bookings and backlog figures in this release. Net bookings is an operational measure representing the total dollar value of all definitive contracts executed during the period, net of cancellations of previously authorized contract funding. Backlog is an operational measure representing future unearned revenue amounts believed to be firm that are to be earned under our existing agreements and are not included in deferred revenue on our unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets. Backlog does not include announced orders for which definitive contracts have not been executed. We believe net bookings and backlog are useful metrics for investors, given its relevance to total orders.
)
)
)
192
84
–
)
(11
)
)
)
)
)
)
)
)
)
)
851
275
–
–
(41
)
)
)
)
