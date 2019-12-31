|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:05 | 02.02.2021
Iteris Reports 5% Revenue Growth Year Over Year with Significant Increases in GAAP Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA for Fiscal Third Quarter
Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today reported financial results for its fiscal third quarter 2021 ended December 31, 2020. During the first quarter, the company completed the sale of its Agriculture and Weather Analytics segment to DTN, LLC. The results of the Agriculture and Weather Analytics segment are reported as discontinued operations for all periods presented in this release.
Total ending backlog of $76.9 million, up 5% sequentially
Acquisition of TrafficCast International, Inc. on December 7, 2020
GAAP net loss from continuing operations of $0.3 million, or $(0.01) per share, a $1.0 million, or $0.02 per share, improvement year over year (includes $0.3 million in expenses related to the TrafficCast acquisition)
Adjusted EBITDA of $1.5 million, a $1.0 million improvement year over year
“Still, Iteris continues to experience favorable long-term, secular trends. In our fiscal fourth quarter, we will extend our market leadership with the release of further enhancements to our ClearMobility Platform and begin to capture various benefits from our recent acquisition of TrafficCast. These initiatives along with other ongoing activities, such as our focus on annual recurring revenue growth, will continue to strengthen the company’s financial model going forward.”
Operating expenses in the third quarter were consistent with the same quarter a year ago at $12.0 million for both periods.
Operating loss from continuing operations in the third quarter was approximately $0.3 million, which included approximately $0.3 million of acquisition-related expenses, compared with an operating loss of approximately $1.4 million in the same quarter a year ago. Net loss from continuing operations in the third quarter was approximately $0.3 million, or $(0.01) per share, compared with a loss of approximately $1.3 million, or $(0.03) per share, in the same quarter a year ago.
Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter was approximately $1.5 million, or 5.2% of total revenues, compared with approximately $0.5 million, or 1.9% of total revenues, in the same quarter a year ago.
To listen to the live or archived webcast of the earnings call or to view the press release, please visit the investor relations section of the Iteris website at www.iteris.com.
A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through February 9, 2021. To access the replay dial information, please click here.
Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, federal, state and local government budgetary issues, spending and scheduling changes, funding constraints and delays, including in light of the COVID-19 pandemic; the timing and amount of government funds allocated to overall transportation infrastructure projects and the transportation industry; our ability to replace large contracts once they have been completed; the effectiveness of efficiency, cost, and expense reduction efforts; our ability to achieve anticipated benefits from our sale of our Agriculture and Weather Analytics segment; our ability to successfully complete and integrate acquired assets and companies; our ability to specify, develop, complete, introduce, market and gain broad acceptance of our new and existing product and service offerings; risks related to our ability to recruit and/or retain key talent; the potential unforeseen impact of product and service offerings from competitors, increased competition in certain market segments, and such competitors’ patent coverage and claims; any softness in the markets that we address; adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our vendors and our employees; and the impact of general economic and political conditions and specific conditions in the markets we address, and the possible disruption in government spending and commercial activities, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, import/export tariffs, terrorist activities or armed conflicts in the United States and internationally. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, as contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).
Cash and cash equivalents
$
14,398
$
14,217
Restricted cash
263
146
Short-term investments
8,140
11,556
Trade accounts receivable, net
20,962
16,706
Unbilled accounts receivable
9,515
9,848
Inventories
4,607
3,040
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
4,542
2,040
Assets held for sale, current portion
44
1,476
Total current assets
62,471
59,029
Property and equipment, net
1,900
1,835
Right-of-use assets
11,760
12,598
Intangible assets, net
14,922
6,066
Goodwill
28,348
20,590
Other assets
1,576
1,213
Assets held for sale, noncurrent portion
96
626
Total assets
$
121,073
$
101,957
Current liabilities:
Trade accounts payable
$
6,698
$
8,101
Accrued payroll and related expenses
9,819
7,508
Accrued liabilities
5,448
3,665
Deferred revenue
7,019
4,413
Liabilities held for sale, current portion
883
2,828
Total current liabilities
29,867
26,515
Long-term liabilities
13,684
11,958
Liabilities held for sale, noncurrent portion
310
357
Total liabilities
43,861
38,830
Stockholders’ equity
77,212
63,127
121,073
$
101,957
Product revenues
$
16,380
$
12,960
$
47,039
$
41,272
Service revenues
11,790
13,777
38,387
37,218
Total revenues
28,170
26,737
85,426
78,490
Cost of product revenues
8,413
6,580
25,826
22,626
Cost of service revenues
8,107
9,524
25,724
24,969
Cost of revenues
16,520
16,104
51,550
47,595
Gross profit
11,650
10,633
33,876
30,895
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
10,148
10,543
28,117
30,356
Research and development
1,435
1,213
3,483
3,115
Amortization of intangible assets
376
230
836
527
Restructuring charges
—
—
619
—
Total operating expenses
11,959
11,986
33,055
33,998
Operating income (loss)
(309
)
(1,353
)
821
(3,103
)
Non-operating income (expense):
Other income, net
30
43
2
150
Interest income, net
11
67
108
148
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
(268
)
(1,243
)
931
(2,805
)
(Provision) benefit for income taxes
7
(9
)
(55
)
(35
)
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
(261
)
(1,252
)
876
(2,840
)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations before gain on sale, net of tax
18
(816
)
(1,646
)
(2,987
)
Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax
31
—
11,319
—
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
49
(816
)
9,673
(2,987
)
Net income (loss)
$
(212
)
$
(2,068
)
$
10,549
$
(5,827
)
Income (loss) per share – basic:
Income (loss) per share from continuing operations
$
(0.01
)
$
(0.03
)
$
0.02
$
(0.07
)
Income (loss) per share from discontinued operations
0.00
$
(0.02
)
$
0.24
$
(0.08
)
Net income (loss) per share
$
(0.01
)
$
(0.05
)
$
0.26
$
(0.15
)
Income (loss) per share – diluted:
Income (loss) per share from continuing operations
$
(0.01
)
$
(0.03
)
$
0.02
$
(0.07
)
Income (loss) per share from discontinued operations
$
0.00
$
(0.02
)
$
0.23
$
(0.08
)
Net income (loss) per share
$
(0.01
)
$
(0.05
)
$
0.25
$
(0.15
)
Shares used in basic per share calculations
41,212
40,593
40,978
38,466
Shares used in diluted per share calculations
41,212
40,593
41,543
38,466
Product revenues
$
13,966
$
2,414
$
16,380
Service revenues
97
11,693
11,790
Total revenues
$
14,063
$
14,107
$
28,170
Segment operating income
$
2,702
$
1,979
$
4,681
Corporate expenses
(4,329
)
Amortization of intangible assets
(376
)
Acquisition costs
(285
)
Operating income
$
(309
)
Product revenues
$
11,351
$
1,609
$
12,960
Service revenues
72
13,705
13,777
Total revenues
$
11,423
$
15,314
$
26,737
Segment operating income
$
1,487
$
2,669
$
4,156
Corporate expenses
(5,208
)
Amortization of intangible assets
(230
)
Acquisition costs
(71
)
Operating loss
$
(1,353
)
Product revenues
$
41,252
$
5,787
$
47,039
Service revenues
337
38,050
38,387
Total revenues
$
41,589
$
43,837
$
85,426
Segment operating income
$
8,896
$
6,538
$
15,434
Corporate expenses
(12,873
)
Amortization of intangible assets
(836
)
Restructuring charges
(619
)
Acquisition costs
(285
)
Operating income
$
821
Product revenues
$
36,602
$
4,670
$
41,272
Service revenues
184
37,034
37,218
Total revenues
$
36,786
$
41,704
$
78,490
Segment operating income
$
6,043
$
6,177
$
12,220
Corporate expenses
(14,129
)
Amortization of intangible assets
(527
)
Acquisition costs
(667
)
Operating loss
$
(3,103
)
When viewed with our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and accompanying reconciliations, we believe Adjusted EBITDA provides additional useful information to clarify and enhance the understanding of the factors and trends affecting our past performance and future prospects. We define this measure, explain how it is calculated and provide reconciliations of this measure to the most comparable GAAP measure in the table below. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of our performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. This is not a measurement of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities as measures of our liquidity. The presentation of this measure should not be interpreted to mean that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items.
We use the Adjusted EBITDA non-GAAP operating performance measure internally as a complementary financial measure to evaluate the performance and trends of our businesses. We present Adjusted EBITDA and the related financial ratios, as applicable, because we believe that measures such as these provide useful information with respect to our ability to meet our operating commitments.
Adjusted EBITDA and the related financial ratios have limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations include:
They do not reflect our cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
They do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;
Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements;
They are not adjusted for all non-cash income or expense items that are reflected in our statements of cash flows;
They do not reflect the impact on earnings of charges resulting from matters unrelated to our ongoing operations; and
Other companies in our industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently from us, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.
Because of these limitations, Adjusted EBITDA and the related financial ratios should not be considered as measures of discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business or as a measure of cash that will be available to us to meet our obligations. You should compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using Adjusted EBITDA only as supplemental information. See our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements contained in this Press Release. However, in spite of the above limitations, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and the related financial ratios are useful to an investor in evaluating our results of operations because these measures:
Are widely used by investors to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to items excluded from the calculation of such terms, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods and book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired, among other factors;
Help investors to evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the effect of our capital structure from our operating performance; and
Are used by our management team for various other purposes in presentations to our Board of Directors as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting.
The following financial items have been added back to or subtracted from our net income when calculating Adjusted EBITDA:
Reconciliations of net income (loss) from continuing operations to Adjusted EBITDA and the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenues were as follows:
$
(261
)
$
(1,252
)
$
876
$
(2,840
)
Income tax (benefit) expense
(7
)
9
55
35
Depreciation expense
183
197
551
576
Amortization expense
512
373
1,236
872
Stock-based compensation
740
561
2,071
1,779
Other adjustments:
Restructuring charges
—
—
619
—
Acquisition costs
285
71
285
667
Executive severance and transition costs
$
—
$
553
$
—
$
553
Total adjustments
1,713
1,764
4,817
4,482
Adjusted EBITDA
$
1,452
$
512
$
5,693
$
1,642
Percentage of total revenues
5.2
%
1.9
%
6.7
%
2.1
%
