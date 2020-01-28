|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
14:45 | 28.01.2020
Itron and Innowatts Collaborate to Deliver AI-Powered AMI Predictive Insights to Electric Utilities
Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, today announced a sales and integration collaboration with Innowatts, a leading provider of AMI-enabled predictive analytics and AI-based solutions. Together, the companies will deliver a comprehensive solution providing utilities with AI-driven data insights for predictive analytics, allowing them to enhance customers’ energy experience and boost grid stability.
Innowatt’s powerful software solution, coupled with detailed data from Itron’s Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) solution, will enable electric utilities to achieve full value from their AMI investments. Innowatts’ data diagnostics and predictive analytics will also provide insights into customer usage behavior for marketing, rate design and distribution planning purposes. For example, customers with optional loads can be targeted for voluntary Demand Response (DR) programs based on weather and time sensitivity results delivered through the eUtility™ solution. Innowatts’s eUtility™ platform combines smart meter energy intelligence from utility customers with powerful machine-learning insights gleaned from more than 34 million meters around the world.
“Our software leverages Itron’s smart meter data along with a wide array of other variables to uncover accurate and actionable meter level insights,” said Eric Danziger, chief revenue officer at Innowatts. “This collaboration will allow electric utilities to take full advantage of their existing Itron network to unlock actionable new insights, predict customer consumption and generate important intelligence about customer energy usage behaviors.”
“Through our open, standards-based AMI network, we are able to collaborate with leading solutions providers like Innowatts, which uniquely combines customer-level AMI data with the largest single body of smart-meter analytics and machine learning-enabled intelligence on energy consumers,” said Don Reeves, senior vice president of Outcomes at Itron. “We are excited to work with Innowatts to harness AMI data from our network to enable utilities to help their customers lower bills and improve overall customer experience.”
Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer