14:45 | 19.01.2021

Itron and Versant Power Collaborate to Modernize Electricity Grid in Maine

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, today announced that Versant Power, an electric transmission and distribution utility serving nearly 160,000 customers in northern and eastern Maine, will deploy Itron’s multi-purpose solution, including an IoT network and more than 160,000 distributed intelligence-enabled meters, to modernize its electricity grid. Versant Power plans to initiate some project activities in 2021 and meter installations are scheduled to begin in 2022. Versant Power will deploy Itron’s Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) solution across its service territory for data management, analytics, grid performance, increased operational efficiency and a better customer experience. With Itron’s intelligently connected network and high-performance endpoints, the utility will be equipped with better outage management capability and the foundation for future customer programs. “At Versant Power, we are committed to being a progressive energy leader in our region by advancing solutions that improve the lives of our customers and communities,” said John Flynn, president of Versant Power. “With Itron’s solution, we will be able to continue to ensure that electricity is more acceptable, available and affordable to more people than before.” “Itron is delivering smarter solutions to revolutionize energy services around the world by connecting critical infrastructure for enhanced visibility and control,” said John Marcolini, senior vice president of Networked Solutions at Itron. “With our globally proven, multi-purpose platform and smart meters, Versant Power will be able to lay the groundwork for the utility’s smart grid program and deliver more efficient, reliable and resilient services.”

