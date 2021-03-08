|
Itron Announces $400 Million Convertible Senior Notes
Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) (the “Company”), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, today announced that it intends to commence a private offering, subject to market and other conditions, of $400 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Company intends to grant the initial purchasers of the Notes an option to purchase, during a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the first day the Notes are issued, an additional $60 million aggregate principal amount of Notes.
The Company also announced by separate press release that it has commenced a registered public offering of $350 million of common stock of the Company (or up to $402.5 million if the underwriters exercise in full their option to purchase additional shares). Nothing contained herein shall constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the shares. The closing of the offering of the Notes is not contingent upon the closing of the offering of common stock (or vice versa).
The terms of the Notes, including the interest rate, initial conversion rate and other terms, will be determined at the pricing of the offering.
In connection with the pricing of the Notes, the Company expects to enter into privately negotiated convertible note hedge transactions with one or more of the initial purchasers or their affiliates and/or other financial institutions (the “Hedge Counterparties”). The convertible note hedge transactions are expected generally to reduce the potential dilution to the Company’s common stock upon any conversion of the Notes and/or offset any cash payments it is required to make in excess of the principal amount of converted Notes, as the case may be, in the event that the market price of the common stock is greater than the strike price of the convertible note hedge transactions. The Company also expects to enter into privately negotiated warrant transactions with the Hedge Counterparties. The warrant transactions could separately have a dilutive effect to the extent the market value per share of common stock exceeds the strike price of any warrant transactions, unless the Company elects, subject to certain conditions set forth in the related warrant confirmations, to settle the warrant transactions in cash. If the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional Notes, the Company may enter into additional convertible note hedge transactions and additional warrant transactions with the Hedge Counterparties.
The Company expects that, in connection with establishing their initial hedge of the convertible note hedge transactions and warrant transactions, the Hedge Counterparties or their respective affiliates may enter into various derivative transactions with respect to the common stock concurrently with, or shortly after, the pricing of the Notes, and may unwind these various derivative transactions and purchase shares of common stock in open market transactions shortly after the pricing of the Notes. These activities could increase (or reduce the size of any decrease in) the market price of the common stock or the Notes at that time. In addition, the Company expects that the Hedge Counterparties or their respective affiliates may modify their hedge positions by entering into or unwinding derivative transactions with respect to the common stock and/or by purchasing or selling shares of the common stock or other securities of the Company in secondary market transactions following the pricing of the Notes and prior to the maturity date of the Notes (and are likely to do so during any observation period relating to a conversion of the Notes or in connection with any repurchase of Notes). This activity could also cause or avoid an increase or a decrease in the market price of the common stock or the Notes, which could affect the ability of noteholders to convert the Notes and, to the extent the activity occurs during any observation period related to a conversion of the Notes, could affect the amount and value of the consideration that noteholders will receive upon conversion of the Notes.
The Company intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering to pay the cost of the convertible note hedge transactions described above after such cost is partially offset by the proceeds to the Company from the warrant transactions described above. The Company expects to use the remaining net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, to optionally redeem its outstanding 5.00% senior notes due 2026 at a price equal to 102.5% of the principal amount thereof, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to the redemption date. Such redemption will be made solely pursuant to a redemption notice delivered pursuant to the indenture governing the 5.00% senior notes due 2026, and nothing contained in this press release constitutes a notice of redemption of the 5.00% senior notes due 2026.
The Notes will be offered to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act. The Notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act, or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction, and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration and qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.
Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.
The impact caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic includes uncertainty as to the duration, spread, severity, and any resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic including other factors contributing to infection rates, such as reinfection or mutation of the virus, the effectiveness or widespread availability and application of any vaccine, the duration and scope of related government orders and restrictions, impact on overall demand, impact on our customers’ businesses and workforce levels, disruptions of our business and operations, including the impact on our employees, limitations on, or closures of, our facilities, or the business and operations of our customers or suppliers. Our estimates and statements regarding the impact of COVID-19 are made in good faith to provide insight to our current and future operating and financial environment and any of these may materially change due to factors outside our control. For more information on risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, please see Itron’s updated risk in Part II, Item 1A: Risk Factors of our latest 10-Q filing with the SEC.
