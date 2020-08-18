|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
14:45 | 18.08.2020
Itron Receives 2020 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award
Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, received a 2020 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award from IoT Evolution World, the leading website covering IoT technologies. The award recognizes the cutting-edge IoT-based solution that Itron, Utility Systems Science & Software (US3) and the Avanti Company created together through the Itron Developer Program.
The wastewater monitoring solution utilizes Itron’s multi-purpose industrial IoT network and connected wastewater sensors to identify conditions that cause sanitary sewer overflows. Taking advantage of real-time data from US3’s wastewater flow sensors and Itron’s expertise in delivering outcome-based IoT solutions for critical infrastructure operators, the innovative solution enables utilities to prevent sewer overflows, improve water quality, protect local ecosystems and ensure public safety.
To mitigate regulatory issues and prevent sanitary sewer overflows, Miami-Dade County Water & Sewer Department (WASD) recently deployed the solution. In addition to helping the utility mitigate sewer overflows, the solution delivers significant operational efficiencies and reduces greenhouse gas emissions. The solution automates the reporting process for regulatory compliance, reducing truck rolls required for field surveys by more than 60%.
– John Marcolini, senior vice president of Networked Solutions at Itron
“With enhanced visibility into our operations, this program equips us to better serve Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department customers by ensuring our sewer collection system meets regulatory standards, improving level of service and in the future assisting in identification of sewer overflows and mitigation of Inflow and Infiltration into our Wastewater Collection System.”
– Kevin Lynskey, director of WASD
“Through Itron’s Developer Program, we collaborated to develop and implement an innovative monitoring solution that combines our instrumentation technology with Itron’s data analytics to ensure efficient water and wastewater management for Miami-Dade. This innovative solution is well-deserving of this award.”
– Mark Serres, vice president and chief technology officer of US3
“The solutions selected for the IoT Evolution Product of Year Award reflect the diverse range of innovation driving the multi-billion-dollar IoT market today. It is my honor to congratulate Itron for its innovative work and superior contribution to the rapidly evolving IoT industry.”
– Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC, a co-publisher of IoT Evolution
“It is my pleasure to recognize Itron’s IoT wastewater and flood sensing solution, an innovative solution that earned the 2020 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award. I look forward to seeing even more innovation from Itron in the future.”
– Ken Briodagh, Editorial Director for IoT Evolution World
Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.
For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer