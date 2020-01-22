22:05 | 22.01.2020

Itron to Improve Grid Awareness and Renewable Energy Integration in Los Angeles

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, today announced that it signed a contract with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) to improve grid awareness and reduce operating costs. Harnessing the power of intelligent connectivity at the edge, LADWP will deploy Itron’s Industrial IoT network and Distribution Automation (DA) solution with the goal of modernizing its grid. The largest municipal water and power utility in the nation, LADWP provides electricity to 1.5 million residential and business customers. Increasing grid reliability, Itron’s DA solution will equip the utility to quickly identify problems, make decisions in real time, automate outage resolution and reduce truck rolls. The solution will enable the utility to reduce operating costs by extending monitoring and control capabilities to a broad range of distribution devices on its electric system. By deploying Itron’s highly reliable, low latency communications network and DA solution, LADWP will strive to further improve customer satisfaction. The California utility expects to use Itron’s network to unlock the full potential of Industrial IoT, creating opportunities to add smart city applications to the network as future needs arise. “With Itron’s holistic approach to grid management, LADWP will be able to improve customer service and grid reliability while laying the foundation for future smart city initiatives,” said Sharelynn Moore, senior vice president of Networked Solutions at Itron. “This collaboration will also enable Los Angeles to introduce more distributed energy resources, meet its sustainability goals and better respond to natural disasters.”

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure services to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com. Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

