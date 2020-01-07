|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
0:45 | 08.01.2020
IUSA Announces Extension of Expiration Date of Exchange Offer
Industrias Unidas, S.A. de C.V. (“IUSA” or the “Company”), a Mexican diversified industrial company, today announced that it has extended the expiration date of its pending exchange offer (the “Exchange Offer”) for any and all of its outstanding Series A and Series B 9% Senior Secured Notes due 2023 (the “Old Notes”) for its New Series A and New Series B 9% Senior Secured Variable Coupon Notes due 2027 (the “New Notes”).
The Company is extending the expiration date of the Exchange Offer from 5:00 P.M., New York City Time, on January 7, 2020 to 5:00 P.M., New York City time, on January 22, 2020.
Epiq Corporate Restructuring, the information and exchange agent for the Exchange Offer (the “Information and Exchange Agent”) has advised the Company that as of 5:00 P.M., New York City Time, on January 7, 2020, 90.8% of Old Notes had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn pursuant to the Exchange Offer. As described in the Information Memorandum dated November 21, 2019 (the “Exchange Information Memorandum”), the consummation of the Exchange Offer is subject to the condition that at least 95% in aggregate outstanding principal amount of the Old Notes (including any Old Notes which are owned by the Company or its affiliates) be validly tendered and not validly withdrawn on or prior to the expiration date.
The complete terms and conditions of the Exchange Offer are described in the Exchange Information Memorandum, copies of which may be obtained by eligible holders of the Old Notes by contacting the Information and Exchange Agent at 777 Third Avenue, 12th Floor, New York, New York 10017 Attn: IUSA Processing, +1(646) 282-2500 or (866) 897-6433, tabulation@epiqglobal.com (please reference “IUSA” in the subject line).
The New Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements, and will therefore be subject to substantial restrictions on transfer.
The Company intends to rely on Section 3(a)(9) of the Securities Act to exempt the offering, issuance and distribution of the New Notes and the subsidiary guarantees thereunder pursuant to the Exchange Offer from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and of any state securities or “blue sky” laws.
This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the New Notes nor an offer to purchase Old Notes. The Exchange Offer is being made solely by means of the Exchange Information Memorandum.
