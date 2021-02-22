|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
18:06 | 22.02.2021
IVP Partners With Tozour Energy Systems to Raise the Standard of Indoor Air Quality
Tozour Energy Systems announced an exclusive partnership with Integrated Viral Protection (IVP). IVP is the world’s only biodefense system proven to destroy COVID-19 (99.999%) and anthrax spores (99.98%) instantaneously in a single filter pass without impacting the ambient air. IVP is also the only air-cleaning device tested and approved by the FDA.
The IVP units are quiet and require little or no maintenance. The primary biodefense media needs to be replaced only once every one to two years, depending on usage.
As building owners continue to make indoor air quality (IAQ) a top priority, the newest Tozour solution is improving indoor environmental quality, thus helping employees and students return to businesses and schools safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re raising the standard for indoor air quality through science,” said Dr. Garrett Peel, IVP’s co-founder. “IVP is a biodefense system that kills actual airborne viruses and is proven to be 99.999% effective. This isn’t a purification system, but a technology to lead everyone out of this public health crisis.”
“IVP is a game changer and allows building owners to get people back to work quickly and, most importantly, safely” said Kevin Duffy, president of Tozour Energy Systems. “IVP’s mobile units and permanent duct-mounted systems align with Tozour’s Healthy Building’s initiative of providing clean, healthy and virus-free air for indoor spaces.”
Tozour Healthy Buildings encompasses all aspects of indoor environments, including air quality, filtration, ventilation, thermal health, humidity, lighting and more. The initiative provides advanced solutions, equipment, and controls to help owners and facility and operations managers assess, upgrade and maintain healthy buildings.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer