18:06 | 22.02.2021

IVP Partners With Tozour Energy Systems to Raise the Standard of Indoor Air Quality

Tozour Energy Systems announced an exclusive partnership with Integrated Viral Protection (IVP). IVP is the world’s only biodefense system proven to destroy COVID-19 (99.999%) and anthrax spores (99.98%) instantaneously in a single filter pass without impacting the ambient air. IVP is also the only air-cleaning device tested and approved by the FDA.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210222005717/en/Tozour Energy Systems has an exclusive partnership with Integrated Viral Protection (IVP) to distribute COVID-19 killing technology in the Philadelphia and South Jersey markets. (Photo: Business Wire)

The agreement positions Tozour as IVP’s exclusive representative for eastern Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey. IVP can provide two different types of air-cleaning solutions: portable mobile units and permanently installed systems. The mobile units come in three different sizes and are designed for small venues or school classrooms. These units run on 110v, 15-amp single-phase power. The permanent, duct-mounted units can be field installed and are customizable to be retrofitted for most existing air-handler units. The IVP product can also be designed for new air-handling systems. The IVP units are quiet and require little or no maintenance. The primary biodefense media needs to be replaced only once every one to two years, depending on usage. As building owners continue to make indoor air quality (IAQ) a top priority, the newest Tozour solution is improving indoor environmental quality, thus helping employees and students return to businesses and schools safely during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’re raising the standard for indoor air quality through science,” said Dr. Garrett Peel, IVP’s co-founder. “IVP is a biodefense system that kills actual airborne viruses and is proven to be 99.999% effective. This isn’t a purification system, but a technology to lead everyone out of this public health crisis.” “IVP is a game changer and allows building owners to get people back to work quickly and, most importantly, safely” said Kevin Duffy, president of Tozour Energy Systems. “IVP’s mobile units and permanent duct-mounted systems align with Tozour’s Healthy Building’s initiative of providing clean, healthy and virus-free air for indoor spaces.” Tozour Healthy Buildings encompasses all aspects of indoor environments, including air quality, filtration, ventilation, thermal health, humidity, lighting and more. The initiative provides advanced solutions, equipment, and controls to help owners and facility and operations managers assess, upgrade and maintain healthy buildings.

ABOUT INTEGRATED VIRAL PROTECTION (IVP)

Integrated Viral Protection (IVP) is a technology solutions company that specializes in the design of biodefense indoor air protection systems. Data from scientific peer-reviewed publications show significant promise for reducing the transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the air, safeguarding people against the dangerous, life-threatening pathogen. IVP has formed a public-private partnership with a team of renowned scientists, engineers, and virologists and collaborated to develop a promising biodefense indoor air protection system that combats airborne COVID-19 and other pathogens in commercial, transportation, residential and personal environments. For more information, please visit: www.IVPair.com.

ABOUT TOZOUR ENERGY SYSTEMS

Tozour Energy Systems is a full-service HVAC and building automation provider based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, and is a franchise of Trane, a business of Trane Technologies. The company provides customers with a diverse range of solutions, including building automation; HVAC mechanical services; energy conservation services; and parts, supplies and responsive technical support throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Named one of the “Best Places to Work” by the Philadelphia Business Journal, Tozour Energy Systems is a member of Green Building United. For more information, visit tozourenergy.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210222005717/en/