Jarden Process Solutions Announces New Company Brand Identity and Name Changes

Jarden Process Solutions, a manufacturing and material sciences group of companies offering custom-designed plastic components, zinc-based products, engineered nylon resins and monofilaments, and temperature controlled products, announced the official launch of a new corporate brand identity, including a new name, logo, and domain name. Jarden Process Solutions will operate under, and be known as, Jadex Inc., with the domain name JadexInc.com. The rebranding is part of the company’s strategy to evolve its business and reflects its move towards sustainability. This strategic move will better leverage Jadex’s strengths and allow it to actively explore new opportunities for growth and expansion in material sciences and manufacturing. Along with the introduction of the Jadex name, each of the Jadex companies is also undergoing a brand identity change. As part of their new identities, each company will focus on the sustainability, innovation, and technology needed to shape the future of material sciences. Jarden Plastic Solutions will operate under its legal name, Alltrista Plastics LLC, Jarden Applied Materials will operate under its legal name Shakespeare Company, LLC, Jarden Zinc Products, LLC has changed its name Artazn LLC, and Lifoam Industries, LLC will now be known as LifeMade Products™. “Over the decades, we’ve built a strong reputation for innovation and technology-driven solutions,” said Chuck Villa, CEO of Jadex Inc. “As we transition to new brand identities, we wanted to accurately reflect our innovative work and a new, intentional shift towards sustainability. We also wanted to enable more creative opportunities to market the organization for future growth and expansion.” The branding embodies an organization that is reinventing itself, but is still very committed to its community. The new identity builds upon its history of innovation and production of quality products, but also shows that it cares about what matters most to their customers, and the world.

ABOUT JADEX INC.

Jadex Inc. (formerly Jarden Process Solutions) is a US-based manufacturing and material science company utilizing innovation and technology to develop sustainable products that serve the medical, industrial and consumer markets. The range of products includes custom-designed plastic components, engineered nylon resins and monofilaments, zinc products, and temperature controlled products that solve both industrial and consumer challenges. Jadex Inc. operates out of 19 facilities across the US, UK and Puerto Rico and has approximately 1,800 employees. For more information, visit JadexInc.com.

