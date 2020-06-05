|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
1:17 | 06.06.2020
Jason Industries Reaches Agreement to Strengthen Its Balance Sheet
Jason Industries, Inc. (OTCQX: JASN) (“Jason” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into a restructuring support agreement (the “Agreement”) with certain of its senior secured lenders. The Agreement outlines a comprehensive restructuring plan that will ultimately deleverage the Company’s balance sheet by $250 million and anticipates that the Company’s vendors, suppliers, and customers will remain unaffected by the transaction. Upon implementation of certain of the transactions contemplated by the Agreement, the Company will have the financial foundation necessary to continue to operate in the ordinary course of business, provide its customers innovative seating solutions and industry-leading surface polishing and finishing products, and realize the full benefit of its cost-savings initiatives and strategic investments.
To facilitate these important changes to the Company’s capital structure, the Company and its U.S. subsidiaries will be pursuing protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. We do not anticipate that the Company’s operations outside of the U.S., including Europe and Mexico, will be affected by this process, although they will benefit long-term from the actions Jason is taking to recapitalize and strengthen its financial position. The Company is anticipated to emerge as a private enterprise, and equity holders are not anticipated to receive a recovery.
The plan is supported by a majority of Jason’s first lien lenders, who have agreed to provide the Company with the consensual use of cash collateral to enable Jason to operate its business in the ordinary course and to position Jason for future success. Importantly, the plan will provide for no impairment of general unsecured trade creditors. “We have worked hard over the past three years to simplify our business, improve operational performance, enhance customer relationships and transform our portfolio. Unfortunately, we were not able to realize the full benefits of these actions, the newly secured platforms and cost-reduction initiatives prior to the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic which weakened demand, disrupted our supply chain and forced us to temporarily close many of our plants,” said Brian Kobylinski, Chief Executive Officer.
“We remain confident in the underlying strength and direction of our two businesses and are taking this step to directly address our balance sheet so that we are positioned to better serve our customers and realize Jason’s full potential,” Mr. Kobylinski continued. “We thank our lenders, employees, customers and suppliers for their support and look forward to being an even stronger partner moving forward.”
The Agreement can be found on the Company’s investor relations website at investors.jasoninc.com. In connection with its discussions with certain of its creditors with respect to deleveraging or restructuring transactions, the Company entered into certain confidentiality agreements that require the Company to publicly disclose certain confidential information provided to such counterparties (the “Cleansing Materials”) upon the occurrence of certain events. The Cleansing Materials can also be found on the Company’s investor relations website at investors.jasoninc.com.
Moelis & Company LLC, is acting as financial advisor, Kirkland & Ellis LLP is acting as legal counsel, and AlixPartners, LLP is acting as restructuring advisor to the Company in connection with the Restructuring. Houlihan Lokey Capital, Inc. is acting as financial and restructuring advisor and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP is acting as legal counsel to the Consenting Creditors.
The Cleansing Materials contain discussion materials related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and general economic conditions on the Company’s financial condition and results of operations, including certain financial projections. The Cleansing Materials are based solely on information available to the Company as of the date of the Cleansing Materials and, therefore, the projections included therein may differ from actual results and such differences may be material. Any financial projections or forecasts included in the Cleansing Materials were not prepared with a view toward public disclosure or compliance with the published guidelines of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The projections do not purport to present the Company’s financial condition in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. The Company’s independent accountants have not examined, compiled or otherwise applied procedures to the projections and, accordingly, do not express an opinion or any other form of assurance with respect to the projections. The inclusion of the projections on the Company’s website should not be regarded as an indication that the Company or its representatives consider the projections to be a reliable prediction of future events, and the projections should not be relied upon as such.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer