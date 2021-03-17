8:00 | 17.03.2021

Javier Cobaleda joins Vidoomy as the new Head of Sales in Madrid

MADRID, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Javier Cobaleda joins the growing team of national sales as Head of Sales Madrid. In his new role, Javier will have the responsibility of designing the sales growth strategy for the Spanish market.At Vidoomy [https://www.vidoomy.com/], Javier will be part of the company with the highest revenue growth in the industry, having reached a growth over 62% of its total revenue in the past year 2020. Javier Cobaleda will lead the sales team in Madrid to take Vidoomy to the next level, and thus achieving its most demanding objectives.Vidoomy’s own technology is directly implemented in more than 2500 global sites, offering target audiences to its advertisers for their video advertising campaigns. Vidoomy [https://www.vidoomy.com/en] is able to offer competitive KPIs, maximizing its advertisers’ ROI and achieving a high percentage of visualization in its campaigns, which translates to a very high engagement among its premium audiences. With the recent opening of the fastest-growing markets around the world, Vidoomy counts already with presence in over 20 digital markets out of its national borders. The essential labour of its sales team has allowed Vidoomy to develop a wide network of advertisers, among which are the main players in the digital advertising space. Javier Cobaleda will take on the responsibility of developing and coordinating growth opportunities in the company, in order to reach Vidoomy’s sales objectives for the year. Together with his knowledge of the industry and his experience in digital marketing companies like Invibes Advertising, where he took on strategic and sales management tasks, or Enfemenino, where he built relationships with the main clients in the Spanish market, Javier Cobaleda will contribute to the expansion of this area in the company. In Vidoomy, he will be responsible for maximizing the sales growth and continue evolving as a digital sales professional.”It is a pleasure to be part of a company with a technological DNA, with adaptability to change, and a team that works towards giving the best results to advertisers. I’m convinced that Vidoomy is going to be a video advertising referent in Spain” says Javier about her recent arrival to Vidoomy’s team.”Javier Cobaleda constitutes a key role as Head of Sales in our HQ in Madrid. Together with the rest of the sales team and a unique technology, Vidoomy’s sales growth forecast for the following years appears to be exponential” says Antonio Simarro, VP Global Sales in Vidoomy.With Javier Cobaleda, Vidoomy takes a step forward towards achieving its revenue objectives and its sales strategy, each day getting closer to its clients worldwide. Vidoomy CONTACT: Marta Busons, Head of Human Resources, marta.busons@vidoomy.com,+34673688225