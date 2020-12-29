|
Jeunesse Donates $300,000 to Help Combat Developing Global Hunger Crisis
In the wake of the global hunger crisis unfolding under the strain of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jeunesse® has donated $300,000 USD to food bank organizations on the frontlines of tackling this critical problem. The aid has been provided through the company’s nonprofit foundation, Jeunesse Kids™.
Prior to the pandemic, food insecurity was at a 20-year low in the United States. However, with an average increase in need of 60%, it is now estimated that one in four U.S. children may go hungry. A grant to Feeding America will help the organization’s network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food partners support children and families across the country, 40% of which are seeking food assistance for the first time.
“Children are particularly hard hit by food insecurity, and the ramifications for their physical and cognitive development can be long lasting,” said Jeunesse Chief Visionary Officer Scott Lewis. “We are proud to support the world’s leading food bank organizations as they rise to meet this extraordinary challenge.”
